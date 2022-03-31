Logo
Home > Realitytv > Siesta Key
Ish Soto and Madisson Hausburg
Source: Instagram

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Lost Their Baby Boy in December 2021

By

Mar. 31 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

On Dec. 21, 2021, Madisson Hausburg shared with her Instagram followers that she and her husband, Ish Soto, lost Elliot Angel Soto, their first baby. Madisson confirmed her pregnancy in August 2021, a few weeks before she tied the knot with the producer she first met on the set of Siesta Key. Here's what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Madisson Hausburg, the star of 'Siesta Key,' lost her baby boy in December 2021.

Throughout the pregnancy, the star frequently took to social media to share updates with her followers. From having her clothes altered to choosing baby names, she openly discussed the tasks expecting mothers have to carry out before the baby is born.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mirror pics just hit different I'm 27 weeks pregnant, and none of my old clothes fit me, so I’ve had to do some work on my wardrobe! These are some of my fave outfits from last week," she captioned a post on Oct. 5, 2021.

She and Ish got married on Oct. 21, 2021. A tragedy occurred in December 2021, with Madisson revealing that she delivered Elliot Angel stillborn on Dec. 12, 2021.

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto lost their baby boy in December 2021.

"Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," Madisson wrote. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."

Article continues below advertisement

"Every day I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime," she added. "I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."

Madisson has shared several Instagram posts since then. Arguably, her posts could help people gain a better understanding of the emotional toll brought on by the death of a baby and the complications mothers have to endure after suffering a deeply unfair medical complication.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today is Elliot’s due date. The day we were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family. The day he would meet all his aunts and uncles and grandparents. The very first grandchild of my family," Madisson wrote on Jan. 1, 2022. "Instead, today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel."

Article continues below advertisement

"Three weeks since I last held him in my arms and kissed his perfect precious cheeks. I am stuck in this limbo of being a new mother and not being able to mother my son," she added. "My body still physically aches to feed my baby boy. My heart and mind still can’t process that he’s gone."

As Madisson revealed in the same Instagram post, she got a tattoo to honor Elliot.

Madisson Hausburg recently shared that she and Ish are trying for another baby.

Madisson announced on March 13, 2022, that she and her husband are preparing to have another baby. "After getting the green light from the doctor this week, Ish and I have decided to try conceiving again," she wrote.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Will We Ever See Juliette on 'Siesta Key' Again?

Meet One of the New Faces of 'Siesta Key' — Tate Sweatt

Cara Had a Dramatic Exit From 'Siesta Key' — Why Would She Ever Return?

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.