Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto lost their baby boy in December 2021.

"Mirror pics just hit different I'm 27 weeks pregnant, and none of my old clothes fit me, so I’ve had to do some work on my wardrobe! These are some of my fave outfits from last week," she captioned a post on Oct. 5, 2021.

She and Ish got married on Oct. 21, 2021. A tragedy occurred in December 2021, with Madisson revealing that she delivered Elliot Angel stillborn on Dec. 12, 2021.