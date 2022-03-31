Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto lost their baby boy in December 2021.

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Lost Their Baby Boy in December 2021By Leila Kozma
Mar. 31 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
On Dec. 21, 2021, Madisson Hausburg shared with her Instagram followers that she and her husband, Ish Soto, lost Elliot Angel Soto, their first baby. Madisson confirmed her pregnancy in August 2021, a few weeks before she tied the knot with the producer she first met on the set of Siesta Key. Here's what happened.
Madisson Hausburg, the star of 'Siesta Key,' lost her baby boy in December 2021.
Throughout the pregnancy, the star frequently took to social media to share updates with her followers. From having her clothes altered to choosing baby names, she openly discussed the tasks expecting mothers have to carry out before the baby is born.
"Mirror pics just hit different I'm 27 weeks pregnant, and none of my old clothes fit me, so I’ve had to do some work on my wardrobe! These are some of my fave outfits from last week," she captioned a post on Oct. 5, 2021.
She and Ish got married on Oct. 21, 2021. A tragedy occurred in December 2021, with Madisson revealing that she delivered Elliot Angel stillborn on Dec. 12, 2021.
"Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," Madisson wrote. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."
"Every day I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime," she added. "I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."
Madisson has shared several Instagram posts since then. Arguably, her posts could help people gain a better understanding of the emotional toll brought on by the death of a baby and the complications mothers have to endure after suffering a deeply unfair medical complication.
"Today is Elliot’s due date. The day we were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family. The day he would meet all his aunts and uncles and grandparents. The very first grandchild of my family," Madisson wrote on Jan. 1, 2022. "Instead, today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel."
"Three weeks since I last held him in my arms and kissed his perfect precious cheeks. I am stuck in this limbo of being a new mother and not being able to mother my son," she added. "My body still physically aches to feed my baby boy. My heart and mind still can’t process that he’s gone."
As Madisson revealed in the same Instagram post, she got a tattoo to honor Elliot.
Madisson Hausburg recently shared that she and Ish are trying for another baby.
Madisson announced on March 13, 2022, that she and her husband are preparing to have another baby. "After getting the green light from the doctor this week, Ish and I have decided to try conceiving again," she wrote.