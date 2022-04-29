Who Is Sam Logan Dating? Inside the Latest Girlfriend RumorsBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
North Carolina-born businessman Sam Logan needs no introduction. A relatively new addition to the cast of Siesta Key, Sam garnered popularity with his charismatic personality, laid-back approach, and impeccable looks.
Because of his notoriety from the show, fans all over are itching for a glimpse into his personal life — and, more specifically, his romantic life. Sam made his relationship Instagram official with Siesta Key veteran Juliette Porter in 2020. However, they broke up in August 2021. Since then, rumors have constantly swirled about the potential of a new girlfriend, but are any of them true?
Does Sam Logan have a new girlfriend? 'Siesta Key' fans are convinced he does.
Sam and Juliette, whose exes include Alex Kompo, Garrett Miller, and Robby Hayes, started dating in earnest in 2019, announcing the relationship in 2020. "He treats me amazing [sic]. I'm happy with him. I trust him. He gives me a feeling that I never felt with Alex," Juliette told Life & Style magazine in August 2020. "Like someone that actually is not going to hurt me. That sort of feeling … Sam is the sweetest ever. He's so sweet. He's so kind, and he's funny."
Sam and Juliette's rollercoaster-like relationship was explored on Siesta Key in great detail. Their breakup left many fans reeling, so much so that when Sam was spotted enjoying the company of a group of young women, many went berserk. Sam now might be anticipating a similar response from his 309,000-strong Instagram following. According to a new report, he might be dating Meghan Bischoff, a model and influencer with over 32,000 Instagram followers to boast.
Meghan kicked off 2022 by posting a tastefully composed, albeit undoubtedly revealing photograph that shows her lying on the top of a GEMBALLA. As Sam's loyal fans might recall, the star earns a living by dealing rare exotic cars, including a 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera and a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, through his Sarasota-based car dealership, Concierge Automotive Services.
At this stage, it's unclear how serious things might be between Meghan and Sam. For what it's worth, she has yet to share a snap with Sam on her main account, and vice versa.
Meghan is originally from Cape Coral, Fla. She is thought to be several years younger than Sam, who turns 31 on July 3, 2022.
Jordana Barnes is another contender who might be vying for the title of Sam Logan's new girlfriend.
Sam and his roommate, Jordana Barnes, have sparked dating rumors several times over the past year or so. Sam and Jordana have always had undeniable chemistry — which even caught the eyes of their co-stars on Siesta Key and the viewers.
Jordana frequently makes it onto Sam's Instagram grid. On April 1, 2022, he shared an adorable snap captioned, "Sometimes you [have to] sit back and smell the roses," which included her handle. On Feb. 22, 2022, he also posted a picture taken at Jordana's birthday shenanigans.
Some fans started discussing the prospect of Sam and Jordana dating back in the summer of 2021, when Sam was still dating Juliette. As such, it's unclear how much weight should be granted to these claims.
Catch new episodes of Siesta Key every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.