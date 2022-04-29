North Carolina-born businessman Sam Logan needs no introduction. A relatively new addition to the cast of Siesta Key, Sam garnered popularity with his charismatic personality, laid-back approach, and impeccable looks.

Because of his notoriety from the show, fans all over are itching for a glimpse into his personal life — and, more specifically, his romantic life. Sam made his relationship Instagram official with Siesta Key veteran Juliette Porter in 2020. However, they broke up in August 2021. Since then, rumors have constantly swirled about the potential of a new girlfriend, but are any of them true?