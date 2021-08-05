Another 'Siesta Key' Baby Is on the Way — Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Are Expecting

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Madisson and Ish revealed their pregnancy announcement via two separate Instagram posts. The loved-up photographs see the happy couple strike a comely pose. Their due date falls on Jan. 1, 2022, Madisson revealed via her caption.

Madisson and Ish go a long way back. They first got talking during the shooting of Season 1 of Siesta Key. Ish had a behind-the-scenes role at the time, serving as the co–executive producer.

It didn't take long for Madisson to develop a crush on the suave gentleman with a sunny disposition and an exceptional sense of humor, as a YouTube video titled "Relationship Timeline: Madisson & Ish | Siesta Key" reveals. It took them some time to come around to the idea of dating, however.