Another 'Siesta Key' Baby Is on the Way — Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Are Expecting

Another 'Siesta Key' Baby Is on the Way — Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Are ExpectingBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 5 2021, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Congratulations are in order for Madisson Hausburg and her fiancé, Ismael "Ish" Soto.
The Siesta Key stars took it to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, to announce that they are expecting their first baby. As part of the announcement, they shared a few wholesome photographs — including one in which they are proudly holding up a sonogram.
Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto from 'Siesta Key' are pregnant.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Madisson and Ish revealed their pregnancy announcement via two separate Instagram posts. The loved-up photographs see the happy couple strike a comely pose. Their due date falls on Jan. 1, 2022, Madisson revealed via her caption.
Madisson and Ish go a long way back. They first got talking during the shooting of Season 1 of Siesta Key. Ish had a behind-the-scenes role at the time, serving as the co–executive producer.
It didn't take long for Madisson to develop a crush on the suave gentleman with a sunny disposition and an exceptional sense of humor, as a YouTube video titled "Relationship Timeline: Madisson & Ish | Siesta Key" reveals. It took them some time to come around to the idea of dating, however.
Madisson and Ish made the relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2019, with a swoon-worthy selfie posted on Instagram. In addition, Madisson announced that she and Ish started dating in Season 3 of Siesta Key.
The unexpected romantic developments garnered mixed responses from some of Madisson's co-stars. Several people expressed concerns over their 20-year age gap. Madisson and Ish proved the doubters wrong, however, celebrating one relationship landmark after another.
Madisson and Ish bought a luxury penthouse in Los Angeles in the spring of 2020.
In April 2020, the happy couple bought a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in Los Angeles that boasts floor-to-floor windows and state-of-the-art furnishings. Located inside a luxury condo building with a pool area, a gym, and other amenities, the beautiful home cost a whopping $657,000, per The Sun.
Ish popped the question shortly after they moved into their new home.
As a previous episode of Siesta Key reveals, making the move from Siesta Key, Fla., was far from easy for Madisson, who was initially worried that she was going to feel cut off from her home friends.
The decision quickly reaped rewards, however. As she gushed during the Season 3 reunion special of Siesta Key, Ish proposed shortly after they moved into their new pad.
"So we bought our house, and then it was the first day that we spent in our house together," Madisson explained, per People. "I was like, taking a selfie or something, and I turn around and he's on one knee. It was perfect."
Although the engagement proposal likely took place circa May 2020, the beautiful couple had to wait quite some time before they could share the exciting news with their followers. They made an official announcement on the Season 3 reunion special of Siesta Key, which aired on Aug. 25, 2020. They revealed that they were expecting their first child less than a year later.
Catch new episodes of Siesta Key every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.