'Siesta Key' Moves to Miami as the Stars Pursue Greater Success and Deeper Romance

New location, same ol' drama on Siesta Key. The fifth season of the MTV reality series — officially titled Siesta Key: Miami Moves — relocates the familiar cast from the titular Siesta Key, Fla., to the sunny beaches of Miami. The young adults of the series have their sights set on bigger settings and higher goals as they make the move.

"We wanted to take our dreams out of Siesta Key and chase them in Miami," Juliette Porter states in a trailer.