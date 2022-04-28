What Happened to Alex on 'Siesta Key?' Details on the DramaBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 28 2022, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
There’s a reason why social media users are obsessed with MTV’s hit show Siesta Key. The reality television series combines two crucial elements: a young, attractive cast and Siesta Key-sized drama. As a result, fans have been faithfully watching the show and giving their opinions on the relationship drama as it unfolds. One cast member in particular is a hot — none other than Alex Kompothecras.
Love him or hate him, Alex was very strategic in bringing the drama on Siesta Key. Throughout Alex's three seasons of the show, fans watched as he juggled multiple women unapologetically. So, it’s no secret that Alex’s playboy image didn’t bode well with many fans, but his exit from the show was an exception. So, what exactly happened to Alex on Siesta Key? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.
Alex was fired by MTV for making racist comments on social media.
When you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Siesta Key is knee-deep in Season 4, and fans have not stopped chatting about Alex’s exit. Even though Alex was quite the troublemaker, some fans got used to the idea of him being around. However, some actions lead to serious consequences.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, MTV has decided to give Alex his walking papers. According to People, MTV shared that Alex’s firing had everything to do with the reality star sharing racist comments and white supremacist rhetoric on social media.
"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE in late June 2020. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key." The publication also shared the same statement on the show’s official social media pages.
For the sake of not offending any of our readers, we won’t share the full context of the disrespectful comments Alex made. However, we will say that many of Alex’s posts fall right in line with offensive stereotypes about Black people.
It’s important to note that nothing you do on social media remains a secret, and when lines are crossed, the proper consequences must be carried out.
Alex is focused on being a family man these days.
After getting a pink slip from MTV, Alex has not returned to the small screen. In fact, his social media accounts share that Alex has been laser-focused on family life.
People reports that Alex and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, welcomed their now 1-year-old daughter, Alessi, on June 12, 2022. Even though Alex seems to be obsessed with the party lifestyle, he frequently shares posts of Alessi and Alyssa on Instagram.
There’s no telling if Alex will return to TV, but with the news of being fired due to racist behavior, it's safe to say that he won’t be making a return to the reality world via Siesta Key anytime soon.
If you are looking for ways to donate your time or money to Black Lives Matter and other antiracist organizations, we have created a list of resources to get you started.