"Chocolate Rain" Singer Tay Zonday's Love of Music Hasn't Faded

The early days of YouTube were filled with formative videos that set the stage for millions of viral moments to follow. Even South Park made an episode dedicated to the biggest faces of that time: Laughing Baby, Dramatic Chipmunk, Afro Ninja, Sneezing Panda, Cara Cunningham, Tron Guy, Star Wars Kid, Numa Numa Guy, and Tay Zonday, aka "Chocolate Rain." Their videos entertained millions, and their names and faces have become engrained in internet history in the years since their fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Out of that illustrious group, Tay Zonday held a special role as the man whose music soundtracked YouTube's earliest days, namely his infectious hit song "Chocolate Rain." With that being said, where is Tay nowadays? What do we know about what became of his career? Keep reading to find out all of the details surrounding the viral star's life today.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Tay Zonday now?

Fans of Tay's hit song "Chocolate Rain" will be happy to know that Tay is still making music and singing, evident by his Instagram bio that details him as a "Singer. Thinker. Voice. Youtube OG. Chocolate Rainmaker." Back in 2007, Tay was a graduate student in Minnesota when he uploaded "Chocolate Rain," a song he wrote and recorded himself, to YouTube.

As the song went viral, record label offers came rolling in, Tay took his talents on the road. The internet sensation parodied himself on Robot Chicken and even wrote a song for Dr. Pepper called "Cherry Chocolate Rain." Talk about capitalizing on viral fame!