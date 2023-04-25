Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Instagram/@foodnetwork 'Chopped: Military Salute' Judges Include Food Network Stars and Culinary Experts Who are the 'Chopped: Military Salute' judges? Here's the 4-1-1 on the talented panel that consists of culinary experts and Food Network stars. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 25 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Thanks to Food Network's hit series Chopped, food aficionados and culinary experts have been able to showcase how to mix random ingredients to create magnificent dishes. Over the years, Chopped has seen its fair share of spinoffs such as All-Stars, Tournament of Stars, Impossible, and more. This time around, the Food Network is ushering in a new spinoff that highlights military chefs proving their expertise in the kitchen. Welcome to the era of Chopped: Military Salute.

During the competition,16 military chefs from the Army, the Marines, and the Navy will battle it out for the chance to win $75,000 that will be donated to charity. While foodies are excited to get to know the chefs, many fans are excited to learn who will be judging the competition. Since Chopped is known to have some of the best culinary talents offering feedback, fans are excited to see if Food Network veterans will make the cut. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the judges of Chopped: Military Salute.

1. Sunny Anderson

First up, we have the super-talented Sunny Anderson. Sunny, who prides herself on being an Air Force veteran, is one of the culinary world's shining stars. The star has appeared on countless food-focused TV programs on Food Network and beyond. She's also the author of the New York Times bestseller Sunny's Kitchen.

2. Alex Guarnaschelli

Next, we have Alex Guarnaschelli. The Food Network veteran is a chef and TV host. Alex has appeared on various programs including Chopped, Iron Chef America, Supermarket Takeout, and more.

3. Scott Conant

Scott Conant joins the list of judges we'll see during Chopped: Military Salute. Scott is a culinary expert and restauranteur behind the success of Alto, Mora Italian, Cellaio, and more. Scott has also sprinkled his magic in the publishing space and has published four cookbooks.

4. Eric Adjepong

Hello Chef Eric Adjepong! The Ghanian chef has done an amazng job sharing West African cuisine with the masses. Like the aforementioned judges, Eric has also judged food competition shows in the past including Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars.

5. Cliff Crooks

Next up, we have Cliff Crooks. Cliff is a culinary star in his own right. He currently serves as the culinary director at the BLT Restaurant Group in New York City. Cliff has also been cooking in kitchens for over 20 years including NYC's Blue Water Grill, Gramercy Tavern, and more, per his Food Network profile.

6. Amanda Freitag

Joining the list of Chopped: Military Salute judges is Chef Amanda Freitag. She has appeared in several culinary shows, including Chopped, Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, and America's Next Iron Chef. She's also the author of the book The Chef Next Door: A Pro Chef's Recipe for Fun, Fearless Home Cooking.

7. Tiffani Faison