Are Bri and Chris From 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Still Together? (SPOILERS)

Bri Stauss joined The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart in a bid to find true love, or failing that, a trustworthy partner she could spend the rest of her life with.

As the first episodes of the show revealed, however, things are looking up for Bri . She and Chris Watson hit it off immediately — and they are still together .

The ambitious pop singer had her fair share of horrific experiences — including an incident that saw her then-fiancé break up with her while she was trying on wedding dresses.

Bri opened up about her disastrous past experiences, before admitting that she has feelings for Chris. As she learned, he was in a similar situation as well. They haven't looked back since.

On their first date, the stars headed over to the much-fabled Guitar Center, a Hollywood institution on its own right. They started off with an improvisation session — which turned serious very quickly.

She and Chris started talking straight away, and they became the most mature and put-together couple on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart in the blink of an eye.

Bri joined the show in a bid to forget about her last, less-than-ideal relationship — and the show helped her find everything she was looking for.

Did Bri and Chris win 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart?'

According to spoilers teased by Reality Steve, Bri and Chris were the lucky couple to win the show. Not only were they the first to admit to having feelings for each other, but they also turned out to be the most-attuned couple able to throw some phenomenal performances.

Source: ABC

As the early predictions reveal, there's a very strong chance that they will go on tour and record their first-ever music album after the Season 1 finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

As per Reality Steve, the Season 1 finale was filmed on Feb. 12, 2020, and needless to add, Bri and Chris saw no reason to stop talking to each other thereafter. On April 2018, Chris posted the ultimate quarantine-time ballad, "Still In Love" by Thirdstory. Music has always been the main medium through which he and Bri communicated, and it's perhaps plausible to assume that Chris's latest recording doubles as a paean to their relationship.

As show host Chris Harrison teased in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, there's a chance that one of the couples might be headed toward a more serious relationship. As Chris revealed, engagement isn't entirely off the table either. "There's always the hope and the promise of love, and if love is strong enough, it would be a proposal [...] Some, maybe multiple couples, would ride off into the sunset. I mean, it's happened in Paradise," he explained.

Source: ABC

"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," he added.