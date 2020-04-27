Brandon and Julia's Love Square on 'Listen to Your Heart' Is Getting Complicated

Unlike most other shows that call under the umbrella of The Bachelor series, Listen to Your Heart Season 1 is just six episodes . So if Brandon and Julia are going to try and have a solid go at their relationship, they will need to do it in the coming weeks or be forced to pursue each other outside of the show altogether.

The Listen to Your Heart season finale will air on May 18. It doesn't mean some of the more established couples will be engaged by then, or even still romantically involved. But it does give a sort of deadline so fans can closely follow Brandon and Julia’s relationship as the show nears its finale date.

Watch Listen to Your Heart on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.