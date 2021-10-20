Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' Voice Actor, Died at Just 56 Years Old

Voice actor Chris Ayres, best known for his role in the Dragon Ball franchise as the voice of Frieza, passed away at just 56 years old. Throughout his life, the star became quite well-known in the anime world, taking on a variety of roles that helped define his career and make him one of the biggest names in the genre.

With that being said, what exactly was Chris's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details regarding his passing.