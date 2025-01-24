'Gold Rush' Star Chris Doumitt Is a Skilled Miner Who Always Comes Through for Parker Schnabel "Things went from bad, to worse, to outstanding." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Discovery

On Discovery's Gold Rush, the stakes are high and the stress is higher. A team of miners, led by Parker Schabel, work their tails off in the Yukon to try to bring home the bacon. The gold-plated bacon, that is.

As gold miners, the Gold Rush team grapples with weather, nature's wrath, the odds of luck, and the stress of working in the wilderness at the whim of the earth. Yet Chris Doumitt always comes through, despite the fact that he and his wife Sharon have battled cancer together over the years. Here's what we know about Chris, and the wife he's battled cancer alongside.

Here's what we know about 'Gold Rush' star Chris Doumitt.

There's nothing more challenging than trying to wrest the planet's richest from her protective bosom. When it comes to mining gold, the miners have to work as scientists and artists, reading the ground, managing the equipment, and hoping for good luck.

In 2021, Chris addressed this in a Discovery video clip. He explained, "Mining is more of a science than it is just digging. It's just not a matter of turning the machine on, turn the water on, and start running dirt. You've gotta figure it out." And somehow, Chris always does. He and Parker have butted heads throughout the years, even threatening to quit and considering retirement from time to time.

Yet at the end of the day, he always comes through and meets his goals. In 2025, Chris returned to Gold Rush and found himself under immense pressure. After threatening to walk away, Chris inspired Parker to take a different approach rather than lose one of his most dedicated team members. And in case you didn't know, Chris's mining machine is called "Sluicifer." Which makes him infinitely cooler.

Chris and his wife are a power couple who battled cancer together.

Yet despite his determined personality and mining know-how, life hasn't been all butterflies and roses for Chris. In fact, both Chris and his wife Sharon have battled cancer through the years. Chris doesn't talk much about his battle, but he has publicly reached out to fans on behalf of his wife.

Back in 2016, Sharon had surgery related to her cancer, and Chris took to social media to thank fans and loved ones for pulling for her recovery. He wrote on Facebook, "Sharon's surgery was today. What a roller coaster day. Things went from bad to worse to outstanding! I am not much for typing so please check her blog for pre and post info on her. I truly believe she pulled through this because of all of you."

And that post seems to encapsulate the kind of relationship they have. They face life's ups and downs together, having been together for decades.