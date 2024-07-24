Home > Human Interest Chris Kirkpatrick Is Confident an NSYNC Reunion Tour Could Happen — Here We Go! "The point of the podcast is to tell stories about celebrities and not feel awkward about it." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the Netflix documentary Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, the many criminal activities of former talent manager Lou Pearlman are explored with the help of some of his victims. Though Pearlman was responsible for creating bands like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, he also took advantage of them both financially and personally.

Many of the members of these boy groups considered him family until they discovered he was scamming them out of money. Former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick is featured heavily in the docuseries. He has never been shy about voicing his opinions when it came to Pearlman, whom he calls a snake. Other than rightfully hating on Pearlman, what is Chris Kirkpatrick up to now?

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick is now hosting a podcast.

Chris hosts a podcast with former MTV news anchor Brian McFayden called Name Drop. He went on Pix 11 News in July 2024 to chat about it with two hosts who genuinely seemed like they are fans of NSYNC. It all started in Chris's backyard when the two of them were exchanging stories from the good ol' days. It occurred to them both that this could make for a good podcast.

The title is of course referencing the many famous people both Chris and Brian have crossed paths with. During each episode, they ring a bell whenever someone drops a name. "The point of the podcast is to tell stories about celebrities and not feel awkward about it," explained Chris. He understands that fans want to hear those stories.

Chris Kirkpatrick is hopeful about an NSYNC reunion tour, as are many women of a certain age!

Regarding an NSYNC reunion, Chris told the outlet that they are all "talking again," which is a great first step in terms of singing together again. He referenced new songs that were unlike anything they did 20 years ago but couldn't confirm anything. "When we know, you'll know," he said. To be clear, Chris is very down to do this. "I miss 'em," he said, about his former bandmates.

If this tugs at your heartstrings as much as it does ours, which is one of the few times we want strings attached, then pop over to Chris's merch store to pick up some really solid items. Chris gets it, and we know this because this merch features cartoon drawings of the younger version of him. What's so great about that, you ask? It's his hair.