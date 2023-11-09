Home > Viral News > Influencers YouTube Star Chrissy Chambers Is Rolling in Cash — Here's Her Net Worth! Chrissy Chambers is known for making YouTube content and it appears the gig is paying off. Here's how much the viral sensation is worth. By D.M. Nov. 9 2023, Published 8:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ChrissyChambers

On YouTube, Chrissy Chambers is one-half of the popular duo BriaandChrissy. The couple began their online journey in 2012, posting LGBTQ content, skits, and covers of popular songs. Seven years after meeting, the couple got married and they shared a video of the ceremony with their 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. “We did the fiancé thing for like two months,” Bria shared. With Chrissy adding, “We’ve been together so long. It was time.”

Chrissy is originally from Mississippi but moved to Georgia to pursue a career in acting. She has since appeared in several Indie productions, while building a massive following online. Bria is a musician who previously competed on American Idol. The two met at an Atlanta area gay bar in November 2011, and they remained an item for over a decade. So, what's Chrissy's net worth? Here's what we know.

What is Chrissy Chambers’s net worth?

Chrissy has become very successful. According to Idol Net Worth, Chrissy has a net worth of $12 million. Per the database, earnings from the couple’s YouTube channel and Chrissy’s time as a commercial actor have contributed to her hefty fortune.

Chrissy and Bria amassed nearly 1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. Chrissy previously talked about the inspiration behind their content and revealed that they simply wanted to create a “safe space” for members of the LGBT community. “We tried to create a safe space for people to be themselves and within just a couple of years we were some of the most popular lesbian content creators on the platform,” Chrissy told The Daily Campus. “We used our platform to spread awareness about LGBT issues and loving yourself.”

Why did Chrissy and Bria break up? It got messy.

Upon announcing their breakup in June 2023, Bria opened up about their split in a video and explained that their relationship became toxic for a number of reasons. “I always tried my best to make Chrissy happy and I know she tried to make me happy,” Bria said. Adding, “I was not a healthy partner.” Bria admits that her fragile mental health, combined with the stress of running a business and the fallout from Chrissy’s revenge porn lawsuit, became too much for her to bare.

However, things got a lot messier after Bria admitted that Chrissy found love with another woman five years before their split. Bria alleged that Chrissy confessed that she was in love with someone else and wanted to become polyamorous. Years later, their polyamorous relationships became complicated.