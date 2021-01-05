Chrissy Metz on Her Boyfriend Bradley Collins: "He's a Great, Great Human Being"

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz made her relationship with Bradley Collins "Instagram official" on Oct. 3, 2020, which happened to be National Boyfriend Day. The couple had already been dating for several months, but it was still a big milestone for them. An even bigger "first" for Chrissy and Bradley came at the tail-end of 2020 when they spent their first holiday season together — something the actress raved about during an interview with People.

Let's take a closer look at her leading man.