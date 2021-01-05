Logo
Home > Entertainment
chrissy-metz-boyfriend-1601839421678.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz on Her Boyfriend Bradley Collins: "He's a Great, Great Human Being"

By

Updated

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz made her relationship with Bradley Collins "Instagram official" on Oct. 3, 2020, which happened to be National Boyfriend Day. The couple had already been dating for several months, but it was still a big milestone for them. An even bigger "first" for Chrissy and Bradley came at the tail-end of 2020 when they spent their first holiday season together — something the actress raved about during an interview with People.

Let's take a closer look at her leading man.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what's there to know about Bradley Collins, Chrissy Metz's boyfriend?

Born and raised in Nashville, Tenn., Bradley studied at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., before embarking on a multi-faceted career in the creative industries. According to his LinkedIn page, he landed one of his first roles in May 1999, interning at Acuff-Rose Music, a company owned by Sony/ATV Music Publishing. He returned to the firm in September 2001, working as a creative manager. 

chrissy-metz-boyfriend-3-1601839519751.jpg
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Bradley joined Broadcast Music, Inc. in August 2002, as an associate director of publisher relations. He stayed at the company for 16 years, rising higher and higher in the ranks. As an executive director, he managed all facets of the business — organizing showcases, negotiating artist deals, and much more. After leaving the prominent performing rights organization, Bradley founded an independent music publishing company, King Song. 

In the same year, he also landed a new role as an artist manager at ROAR, an internationally established media and entertainment company headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since March 2020, Bradley has been working as a broker at Equitable Property Company, LLC. 

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

As a music fiend, Bradley often takes to Instagram to share photographs capturing the iconic places he visited and to express his appreciation for artists like Jackson Browne, Glenn Frey, Rob Baird, and Willie Nelson. 

Arguably, the love of everything country-related is just one of the things Bradley and Chrissy have in common. While Bradley spent more than two decades managing recording artists, Chrissy released hit country songs like "Talking to God." 

Article continues below advertisement

Besides music, Bradley's broad-ranging interests also include attending sports games, visiting popular restaurants and eateries like Per Se in New York, Swett's in Nashville, Tenn. or Liuzza's by The Track in New Orleans, La. He also goes on trips to San Francisco, Calif., Chicago, Ill., or Longboat Key, Fla.. on a regular basis. 

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy and Bradley have been dating since May 2020.

As Bradley's Instagram posts reveal, he and Chrissy embarked on romantic dates to places like Tom Petty's childhood home at 1715 NE Sixth Terrace in Gainesville, Fla., and more.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

To celebrate Chrissy's 40th birthday on Sept. 29, Bradley penned a heart-warming Instagram post reminding his girlfriend of how much she means to him.

"Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!" Bradley wrote. 

Although Chrissy's boyfriend lives in Nashville, the couple spent their first Christmas and New Year's Eve together in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

"I'm grateful that he was able to spend Christmas [in L.A.]. It's hard because the quarantine, the two weeks here and there, and testing," Chrissy told People in January 2021. "I'm so, so glad that I was able to spend it with him because being away from my family was hard. It was hard this year as I'm sure it was for everybody."

She added, "He's a great, great human being and really wonderful person. Very grateful."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

After the 'This Is Us' Finale, You Might Want to Reflect Back on "The Lemon Story"

The 'This Is Us' Finale Introduced a Ton of New Characters — Here's How They Connect

Mandy Moore Learned to Change Diapers on the Set of NBC's 'This Is Us'

More From Distractify

  • what-happened-to-andrew-fillipponi-son-1609876040347.png
    .
    Entertainment
    Andrew Fillipponi Returns to Air After Loss of Son, Geno
  • dandra-simmons-covid-rhod-1-1609870297346.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Tested Positive for COVID-19 in December 2020
  • what-happened-to-callmecarson-1584120775510.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    YouTuber CallMeCarson Accused of Grooming Underage Fans
  • this-is-us-ovulation-test-1609872420243.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    No, Teenage Kate Didn't Take an Ovulation Test on 'This Is Us'