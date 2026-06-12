Chrissy Teigen Shared an Emotional Tribute After Her Dad's Death "Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one." By Alisan Duran Updated June 12 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her father, Ron Teigen Sr. The model and cookbook author shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on June 10, revealing that her dad had died the day before. Alongside a video of Ron sitting at a dinner table joking about salmon, Chrissy opened up about the shock of losing a parent, even after years of believing she was prepared for the moment.

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In a lengthy tribute, she reflected on their relationship, the memories they shared, and the gratitude she felt for having the chance to tell him how much he meant to her before his death.

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Chrissy Teigen announced her dad's death in an emotional Instagram tribute.

Rather than immediately sharing details about her father's passing, Chrissy focused on how ordinary the day had seemed before everything changed. "Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one," she wrote. "All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys. Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend's birthday."

She then revealed the moment that altered her day completely. "And then my dad just like…f--king died," she added. Chrissy admitted that she had spent years imagining what it would feel like to receive that phone call because her father had always been what she described as an "old dad." Even so, she said the loss hit harder than she expected.

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"I thought that since we talk about it and I've come to terms with him always having been an 'old dad' that I wouldn't have fallen to the ground the way I did," she wrote. "I've thought about this phone call for years. I'll be ready."

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Ron Teigen Sr. recently received a heartfelt letter from his daughter.

One of the most emotional parts of Chrissy's tribute centered on a letter she gave her father just months before his death. "A couple months ago I was able to go away for a week. I wrote my dad a letter about how grateful I was for him. About how hard he worked for us growing up and how much I love him," she wrote. "I am forever grateful for the moment I handed him the letter, and all our years before."

She also reflected on the personality traits that made her father unforgettable. "If you didn't know my dad, my dad hated nearly everything in the world that wasn't a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family," Chrissy wrote. "I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of him just being mad at things he isn't even doing, watching, or eating. They make me so happy now."

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The tribute concluded with a direct message to her father. "God I love you so much. I will talk to you every night," she wrote. "Thank you for being such a great dad. Until we complain again."