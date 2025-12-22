Chrissy Teigen Is Missing a Tooth for a Very Adorable Reason You're amazing, just the way you are. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 22 2025, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

When it comes to making a fool out of herself for the sake of joy and laughter, Chrissy Teigen doesn't mind looking silly. Or should we say, thilly. That will make sense in a moment. The mother of four is an infamous prankster. Back in 2017, Chrissy and Derek Blasberg played a trick on a group of hopeful speed daters by feeding ridiculous lines to one guy who was in on the joke. It was equal parts delightful and stress-inducing.

Before she was busted for cyberbullying in 2021, Chrissy was one of the best in the social media game. Her posts to X (formerly Twitter) were comedy gold and frequently made best of lists. She stepped back from that platform, but continues to post somewhat frequently on Instagram and less so on TikTok. Thanks to an Instagram video, we learned that Chrissy recently lost a tooth. Did it go missing, or did something more sinister happen? Here's what we know.

What's the deal with Chrissy Teigen's missing tooth.

In a video posted to Instagram dated Dec. 21, 2025, Chrissy and her kids were filmed taking part in an adorable family holiday activity. Her children were mashing up cookies in planters in order to plant candy canes. Later that night, Chrissy "planted" four small candy canes, which the children discovered the following day. "In three days it's gonna become a big candy cane," said one of her daughters.

When the kids discovered the little candy canes, they were all smiles. They then proceeded to water the pots because that's how you make a candy cane grow, duh. By day three, the pots were each sprouting a standard-sized candy cane, similar to the ones you might hang from a Christmas tree. It was the end of day three when things took a dental turn.

While attempting to open a rather large candy cane, Chrissy popped out one of her veneers. It just so happened to be her left front tooth veneer, which is kind of hard to miss. By the way, if you know anything about veneers, you know the dentist has to file down your actual teeth in order to place the caps over them. That means people with veneers have the equivalent of cat teeth in their mouths. It's kind of a nightmare to picture, but Chrissy was laughing hysterically.

Chrissy and her rather unorthodox smile had to leave the house.

Chrissy was being a pretty good sport about the missing tooth, especially considering the fact that the next day was a concert at her child's school. The video cuts to the next day, where Chrissy is driving to the Winter Sing, sans one veneer. She clearly wasn't traumatized by the candy cane because she ate one while waiting for the show to start.