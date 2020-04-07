Everything You Need to Know About Chrissy Teigen's Sister, Tina

When most people think of Chrissy Teigen, they think of a hilarious, social-medias-savvy mom of two who is a bad--s cookbook author, model, and the wife of John Legend. Fans' thoughts might also go to Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen. However, even some of the most loyal fans might not be aware that the Lip Sync Battle host has a sister.

It's true! Her name is Tina Teigen, and she's actually Chrissy's older half-sister. Let's take a closer look at the lesser-known Teigen sibling, who seems to prefer a more low-key lifestyle than her famous sister. Who is Tina Teigen, our favorite star's older sibling?

In February 2019, Chrissy revealed that she was bringing her mom and sister to compete on her Celebrity Family Feud team. "Breaking: John and I are taping Family Feud against the cast of F--KING @PUMPRULES," she wrote. "I can't say if we won or lost Family Feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," she continued.

As promised, Chrissy made an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud in June 2019 alongside her mom, Tina, John, and John's older brother, Ron Stephens. And let's just say it was exactly as entertaining as you'd expect. Tina Teigen is a great cook.

We first learned that Chrissy had a sister — Tina was born before Chrissy's mom married her dad, Ron Teigen Sr. — when she was working on her cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More. "Hour 4 of my high sister making nam khao rice for the book," she tweeted. "'How long does this normally take?' Tina: 'Like 5 mins'."

That was the moment when the entire world decided that Chrissy's family just continued to outdo themselves, and Cher was everyone on the internet when she declared, "I wanna be friends with your sister." Same, Cher!

Tina was married to motivational speaker Corey Speaks and has a daughter. Based in Las Vegas, Tina is notoriously private about her life on social media. Chrissy, who is basically the queen of the internet, is a prolific Instagrammer, but she keeps her older Leo sister conspicuously absent.

Back in 2014, Chrissy and John attended Tina's wedding to Corey Speaks, but the two have since divorced. The former couple have one child together, Pasha, and even though Tina doesn't keep an Instagram presence, this feisty child certainly does! You can follow Pasha's adorable adventures and watch her grow here.

Tina and Corey co-parent their cute daughter and live just across the street from each other in Vegas. They seem to have managed to put their differences behind them and prioritize raising their daughter together — plus, the family still vacations together, shares the same nanny, and even has family dinners together four nights a week.