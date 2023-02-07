Who Is World Cup Star Christian Atsu's Wife? Meet Marie-Claire Rupio

Fans breathed a sigh of relief now that former Premiere League football star Christian Atsu has been discovered alive beneath rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked Turkey, where he was playing for Hatayspor football club. No one is likely more relieved than Christian's wife of more than a decade, Marie-Claire Rupio.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian's extensive career as a football (or, as Americans would say, "soccer") player is known to the public, but here's what you need to know about his wife and kids, explained.

Source: Twitter/@Independent_gh Christian Atsu with wife Marie-Claire Rupio and two of their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio?

While Christian typically doesn't share many details about his personal life on his social media pages, he did tell TV3 Sports previously that he married Marie-Claire in 2012, when he was playing for Porto in Portugal. He said, "I met my wife in Portugal, and you can see we have a beautiful family. We've been together for nine to 10 years, and I just love her."

It is not known to the public what Marie-Claire does for a living, and she does not appear to have any social media pages of her own. However, in a sweet post on Christian's Facebook page, he did wish her a happy birthday in 2021. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my lovely wife and the mother of our children. You make me happy and proud of the things we built together. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Atsu and Marie-Claire Rupio share three kids together.

Christian and Marie-Claire have taken measures to also keep their children off social media, but once in a while, Christian will post adorable pictures for his kids' birthdays. It appears that they have three children, two sons and a daughter, who were all pictured together in an April 2021 Facebook post for Easter. Christian snapped a photo of the three children sitting together on a couch, writing, "Happy Easter He is risen."