Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships
Christian Atsu
Source: Facebook/@OfficialChristianAtsu

Who Is World Cup Star Christian Atsu's Wife? Meet Marie-Claire Rupio

By

Feb. 7 2023, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Fans breathed a sigh of relief now that former Premiere League football star Christian Atsu has been discovered alive beneath rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked Turkey, where he was playing for Hatayspor football club. No one is likely more relieved than Christian's wife of more than a decade, Marie-Claire Rupio.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian's extensive career as a football (or, as Americans would say, "soccer") player is known to the public, but here's what you need to know about his wife and kids, explained.

Christian Atsu, wife Marie-Claire Rupio, and children.
Source: Twitter/@Independent_gh

Christian Atsu with wife Marie-Claire Rupio and two of their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio?

While Christian typically doesn't share many details about his personal life on his social media pages, he did tell TV3 Sports previously that he married Marie-Claire in 2012, when he was playing for Porto in Portugal. He said, "I met my wife in Portugal, and you can see we have a beautiful family. We've been together for nine to 10 years, and I just love her."

It is not known to the public what Marie-Claire does for a living, and she does not appear to have any social media pages of her own. However, in a sweet post on Christian's Facebook page, he did wish her a happy birthday in 2021. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my lovely wife and the mother of our children. You make me happy and proud of the things we built together. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement
Christian Atsu's children
Source: Facebook/@ChristianAtsuOfficial

Christian Atsu and Marie-Claire Rupio share three kids together.

Christian and Marie-Claire have taken measures to also keep their children off social media, but once in a while, Christian will post adorable pictures for his kids' birthdays. It appears that they have three children, two sons and a daughter, who were all pictured together in an April 2021 Facebook post for Easter. Christian snapped a photo of the three children sitting together on a couch, writing, "Happy Easter He is risen."

Fans hope that Christian has a swift recovery from his injuries and can return to his family soon. The Independent writes that Christian is currently receiving care after being discovered beneath a collapsed building in southern Turkey. Hatayspor's sporting director is reportedly still trapped.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile

Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.