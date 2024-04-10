Home > Viral News > Influencers 38 Christian Rizz Pickup Lines and Bible Verses That Are Top-Tier "Is it hot in here, or is that just the Holy Spirit burning inside of you?" By Distractify Staff Apr. 10 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @encbotswana @kauan.freitas5 @andrew.stephenss

You've likely heard the slang term rizz tossed around here and there. Per Dictionary.com, rizz is a "term for skill in charming or seducing a potential romantic partner, especially through verbal communication." Basically, rizz is short for "charisma," and we all know that having charisma is attractive. Rizz has become such a popular term that it became Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year for 2023. It's no surprise that everyone now wants to have rizz, and I'm sure we can agree that Jesus had major rizz.

However, many rizz pickup lines can be a bit much or irreverent. Faith is a big deal for Christian singles, and their relationships are built on that foundation. They don't want to be sliding into their crush's DMs with lines that Our Father would disapprove of. But, of course, there's nothing wrong with getting a little flirty. That said, we've scoured TikTok, Reddit, and the depths of the internet to come up with this master list of rizz pickup lines for Christians.

Rizz pickup lines for Christians

"Were you water? Because Jesus turned you into fine." "Are you Jesus? Because I want to spend eternity with you." "Since God is in everyone's hearts, does that mean we're connected?" "You just broke one of the 10 Commandments by stealing my heart." "If you sneezed, I would say 'God Bless You,' but it looks like he already did with me." "Your smile is glowing! It reminds me of the light of Christ." "If you held 11 roses in front of a mirror, you would see 12 of the most beautiful things God made."

"Looks like God answered my prayers for a kind and interesting person to talk to." "Is it hot in here, or is that just the Holy Spirit burning inside you?" "I wasn't sure what to pray for tonight, but then I saw you. Guess God has a plan, after all." "So I was reading the Book of Numbers last night and realized I didn't have yours."

"Are you the city of Jericho? If I walk around you seven times, will you fall for me?" "I didn’t know angels flew this low." "Hey. The name is Will. God's WILL." (This only works if your name is Will.)

"Now I know why Solomon had 700 wives… Because he never met you." "Is it a sin that you stole my heart?" "I’m usually not very prophetic, but I can see us together." "Are you Adam? Because to me you're the only guy in the world." "Are you Jesus Christ? Because you cross my mind." "If Jesus turned water into wine, can I turn you into mine?" "Are you milk or honey? Because you looked like something I was promised."

"I know you already said no once, but call me Joshua because I'm about to break down your walls." "Are you a fisher of men? Because boy, you reeled me in." "You may not think I'm perfect, but Jesus thinks I'm to die for." "Hey, you can call me Joseph because I'm going to Mary you one day." "I know Moses parted the Red Sea, but baby, ain't no one parting me and you."

"Are you Abraham's nephew? Because I like you a lot." "Last night I had a dream about me and you. Is God trying to tell me something or am I tripping?" "I noticed you have a relationship with Jesus. Why not have one with me, too?" "Do you mind if I just kneel here and worship you?"

Rizz Bible verses to send to your crush or partner

"Wanna 2 Corinthians 13:12?" The verse 2 Corinthians 13:12 says: "Greet one another with a holy kiss." Song of Solomon 4:7 "My darling, everything about you is beautiful. There is no flaw in you." Proverbs 31: 29 "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Philippians 1:3 "I thank my God every time I remember you."

