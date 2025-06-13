Christian Slater Has Been Married Twice During His Decades of Stardom The actor has been married twice over the course of his career. By Joseph Allen Published June 13 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he couldn't be a teen heartthrob forever, Christian Slater found plenty of smart ways to keep himself employed in Hollywood over the decades. The actor, who may still be best known for his central role in Heathers, publicly struggled with substance abuse issues, but that's not the only element of his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Given his decades of success, many want to know whether Christian has ever been married or whether he's remained single. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Christian Slater married?

Christian has been married twice over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Ryan Haddon, the daughter of model Dayle Haddon, per People. The two were married in 2000, but that relationship was relatively short-lived. In 2003, Ryan was arrested for assaulting Christian at a Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas while the two were on vacation. Reports suggest that Ryan threw a glass bottle and cut Christian's neck, leading to a wound that required 20 stitches.

Ryan was charged with domestic battery, and the two announced their separation in 2004. They were officially divorced in 2007. Christian then married Brittany Lopez in 2013 after three years of dating, according to People, and they have kept their relationship much lower-key. He occasionally posts pictures of her on his social media, often of the two of them kissing, but they have not made many headlines over the course of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Christian Slater have any kids?

Christian actually has four kids. He and Ryan had two children, one, Jaden Christopher, who was born in 1999, and another, Eliana Sophia, who was born in 2001. He and Brittany also have two children who are much younger, a daughter named Lena who was born in 2019 and a son named Sully who was born in 2024. Although his kids don't appear in public all that often, they did make an appearance during their dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

Article continues below advertisement

Eliana and Lena were the two in attendance for the ceremony, and he gave them a shoutout during his speech. “I have amazing and wonderful children that I can’t imagine my life without them,” he said. “Oh my gosh, they’re the greatest. And my wife is my best friend!” He also said that his acting career began five decades ago when he appeared in a Pampers ad.

“Having a star on Hollywood Boulevard is great, but none of this would have been possible without my family and the love I have today," he added. Christian clearly cares deeply about his family, and even as he's continued to work, he seems to have made being a dad a central part of his identity.