Christiane Amanpour Is Just as Proud to Be a Mother as She Is of Her Journalism Career

Being a world-famous journalist certainly must have its perks, but it is also surely a taxing position to uphold, especially when it comes to making personal time. Luckily, it seems that Christiane has been able to balance her public and private lives very well, and in 2000 she gave birth to a son with her then-husband James Rubin, named Darius John Rubin.

Christiane and James, who married in 1998, divorced at the end of 2018.