Did YouTube Gamer Jschlatt Actually Get Arrested? His Latest Post Has Fans Talking

While a lot YouTubers become famous through lifestyle vlogs, the video site is also home to a lot of gaming content. Many who gain followings through Twitch livestreams ultimately end up having large platforms on YouTube as well.

Minecraft player Jschlatt has been posting content on YouTube since 2013, but his presence as a creator grew in 2018 when his video, "elon r u OK" went viral. The 26-second post has since been viewed more than 22 million times.