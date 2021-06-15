Comedian Rickey Smiley's Nephew Has Sadly Passed Away

Comedian Rickey Smiley's Nephew Has Sadly Passed AwayBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 15 2021, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Comedian Rickey Smiley has proudly raised a family of more than five kids.
As the star told the hosts of The Real in 2015, he has not only been looking after his children, but he also decided to take in younger people from the broader community. As Rickey emphasized on the show, having buried his father when he was around 6 years old made him want to become the best dad he could ever be.
What happened to Rickey Smiley's sons recently? Rickey's sons are doing OK, but a tragedy struck in his extended family.
Rickey's nephew passed away only recently.
It's understood that Rickey's nephew died by suicide in the spring of 2021.
Some claim that Rickey's ambivalent relationship with the young man may have played into the horrific event. Rickey refuted these in a YouTube video titled "My Response to an Allegation About My Nephew's Passing."
"I'm not responsible for anybody's death. I've been in my nephew's life since he was 4 or 5 years old. And his mother was kind enough to let me take him places and let him do stuff with me and my kids," Rickey said. "Just like other nieces and nephews because a lot of them that came to my house and didn't do what they were supposed to do."
Rickey's younger son, Malik, found himself in some hot water in 2017.
Rickey's younger son, Malik, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons a few years ago. The talented athlete — who now plays basketball for the Alabama State Hornets — caused a stir by revealing that he doesn't like dating Black women.
Malik made the claim on an episode of Rickey Smiley for Real.
"Black females are not attractive to me. I look at them as my sisters," Malik said.
"Black girls straight triggered because Rickey Smiley's son said he's not attracted to Black girls! So TF what? He isn't Denzel Washington. He's irrelevant," tweeted @AshleyKProMua18 in response.
"Malik Smiley gonna get lit up for saying, 'Black women aren't attractive to me,'" tweeted @theeZane.
"Ricky Smiley's son ironically enough named Malik Smiley says he's not attracted to Black women. He went to an all-white school," tweeted @MakutiLee.
Rickey's daughter, Aaryn, became the victim of a shooting in the summer of 2020.
Rickey's younger daughter, Aaryn, became the victim of a shooting while waiting at a red light on a feeder road of State Highway 288 near Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, Texas in July 2020.
She and her boyfriend were on their way to a Whataburger restaurant when an assailant opened fire on the three men sitting in the car next to them.
"The fact that the bullets that went through my legs were armored rifle bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one that would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car," Aaryn wrote. "God. Words can't describe how grateful I am to be alive right now."
It's understood that Aaryn has successfully recovered.