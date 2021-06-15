Comedian Rickey Smiley's Nephew Has Sadly Passed Away

Comedian Rickey Smiley has proudly raised a family of more than five kids.

As the star told the hosts of The Real in 2015, he has not only been looking after his children, but he also decided to take in younger people from the broader community. As Rickey emphasized on the show, having buried his father when he was around 6 years old made him want to become the best dad he could ever be.

What happened to Rickey Smiley's sons recently? Rickey's sons are doing OK, but a tragedy struck in his extended family.