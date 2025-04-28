Christie Brinkley's Kids Are (Almost) All Spitting Images of Their Famous Mother Christie went through some bitter divorces, but she walked away with three beautiful children. By Ivy Griffith Published April 28 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time when you couldn't open a magazine without seeing a cover photo or at least an article about model Christie Brinkley. She nearly dominated the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s as a superstar whose good looks set her apart from even the high beauty standards of her peers.

Article continues below advertisement

But she isn't just a model and actor. Christie is also a mother. She has three kids, two of whom are her spitting image. The third, just as breathtaking as her mom, takes more after her dad. Here's what we know about Christie's kids.

Source: MEGA, Instagram / @jackbrinkleycook Christie Brinkley with her kids (L to R): Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Christie Brinkley's kids, including her two doppelgangers and one who takes after dad.

Chicago star Christie welcomed her first child, Alexa Ray Joel, in 1985 with famed singer Billy Joel, according to People. She then welcomed son Jack Brinkley-Cook with her then-husband Richard Taubman. Jack was adopted by her next husband, Peter Cook, with whom she welcomed her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in 1998.

All of Christie's kids are adults now, and they all have her model good looks. Sailor and Jack are near carbon copies of their mom, while eldest daughter Alexa favors her famous father. According to People, Alexa is following in her father's footsteps, releasing her song "Seven Years" in 2021 and performing alongside her dad at times through the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack doesn't appear to have a famous career, although he has been linked to famous partners before. Unlike his mom and sisters, Jack rarely updates social media, with one fan even jokingly about his "yearly post" on Instagram. Sailor, on the other hand, is a model like her mom and has appeared in Sports Illustrated among other publications.

Source: MEGA Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley (L); Jack Brinkley-Cook (Center); Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook (R)

Article continues below advertisement

Christie has been married four times, but two were particularly high profile.

While Christie appears to have good relationships with her kids, the same can't necessarily be said about her ex-husbands. Christie has been married four times: Jean-François Allaux from 1973-1981; Billy Joel from 1985-1994; Richard Taubman from 1994-1995; and Peter Cook from 1996-2008, per People.

While her relationships with Jean-François and Richard were fairly low-profile, her relationships with "Piano Man" singer Billy and famed architect Peter Cook were anything but. In an interview with People, Christie talked about a storybook romance with Billy. However, by the end, "our relationship wasn't functioning in the way you want it to anymore and it was painful" (excerpt via People).

Article continues below advertisement

And her relationship with Peter seemed perfect from the outside. However, their divorce was public and messy and was dragged brutally through the court of public opinion. They called each other "narcissist" and battled bitterly over custody of their children. Nonetheless, Christie took a lesson on love with her from the rubble of that marriage.

Source: MEGA Billy Joel (L) and Peter Cook (R)