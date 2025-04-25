Christie Brinkley's Throwback Picture Has Everyone Comparing Her to Taylor Swift Christie Brinkley shared a photo of herself from when she was just 14 on her Instagram. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 25 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In April 2025, Christie Brinkley shared a dated photo from 1968, offering a glimpse into her life at 14 years old. The barefoot, wide-eyed teenager sat on a stone step, completely unaware of the fame that would follow her in the years to come. Fans were immediately drawn to the image, and Christie Brinkley’s throwback picture sparked a few different conversations among her followers.

More than just a walk down memory lane, the post helped promote Christie’s memoir, Uptown Girl, set for release later that month. As fans revisited the moment captured in the photo, they found themselves talking about much more than nostalgia.

Source: Mega

Did Christie Brinkley’s throwback picture reveal more than just a memory?

Christie’s throwback photo wasn’t shared without reason. In the caption, Christie reflected on the snapshot of her youth and tied it to the theme of her memoir. She described how The Beatles's "Hey Jude" was playing during that time in her life and painted a picture of what it felt like to be a teenager full of dreams.

However, it didn’t take long for fans to notice something else: The young Christie was holding a cigarette. The detail sparked plenty of reactions in the comments, with one user asking, "Are you holding a [cigarette] here?" according to Parade. Christie penned a very honest response, "Yes, unfortunately!"

When another follower asked, "What would you say to this girl?" Christie replied, "DON’T SMOKE! Your health is your greatest wealth!" The conversation around smoking continued. One fan pointed out, "Cool and smoking at 14 … a thing!" Christie agreed, "It definitely was. I would say I’ll quit when I get my driver’s license ... and I did! But I picked it up again in France. Smoking is my one regret."

Her candid replies added a layer of vulnerability to the post. It revealed that even in glamorous photos, there are lessons and regrets hidden beneath the surface.

While the chatter around Christie smoking at just 14 seemed to dominate, there was another discussion happening as well. According to Parade, many of her followers noted that Christine looked identical to Taylor Swift. Again, Christine engaged with the chatter, thanking everyone for the “huge compliments” in reference to comparing her to Taylor Swift.

This isn't the first time she's used a throwback as a promotion tool.

For fans who have followed Christie over the years, the throwback picture may have felt familiar for another reason. Turns out, this isn’t the first time she’s used a nostalgic photo as a promotional tool. In July 2023, she shared a glamor shot of herself on Instagram from the 1980s to promote her clothing line.

By sharing personal photos tied to larger moments in her career, Christie blends her public persona with her private history, inviting fans to reminisce alongside her while also keeping an eye on what’s next.