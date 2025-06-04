Who Is Christina Marie Chapman? The TikTok Star Helped North Korea Infiltrate American Businesses By Niko Mann Updated June 4 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Pixabay / @outsideclick

Former TikTok influencer Christina Chapman helped North Korea funnel $17 million through a scheme that assisted overseas IT workers posing as Americans. Christina reportedly ran the laptop farm from her home in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The TikTok star pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., according to the Department of Justice.

Article continues below advertisement

The scam helped IT workers posing as U.S. citizens and residents work at over 300 companies in the United States remotely using false identities. So, did Christina Chapman use TikTok to help North Korea?

Source: 12 News

Article continues below advertisement

Did Christina Chapman use TikTok to help North Korea?

The answer is no. Christina Chapman reportedly used several laptops in her home that were connected to remote access software in North Korea. She was contacted on LinkedIn during the pandemic and asked if she'd like to be the face of a U.S. firm overseas. The authorities called the setup a "laptop farm." According to The Wall Street Journal, Christina made around $177,000 over two years with the scam.

"It works like this. North Koreans trained in IT apply for remote jobs in the U.S. Those workers get hired, start work, and get paid all under false identities," explained Annie Minoff on The Journal podcast. "According to the FBI, their paychecks likely get funneled to the North Korean regime, where the money may help fund things like the country's nuclear weapons program."

Article continues below advertisement

The Department of Justice said that Christina and North Korean scammers were able to secure jobs in several Fortune 500 corporations, sometimes via temporary employment agencies between October 2020 and October 2023. The TikTok star was given several computers by North Korea to set up the laptop farm to make it seem that the employees were in the United States. More than 70 individuals' identities were compromised as a result of the scam, including having fake tax liabilities created in their names.

Article continues below advertisement

“Chapman and her co-conspirators committed fraud and stole the identities of American citizens to enable individuals based overseas to pose as domestic, remote IT workers,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri. “The charges in this case should be a wake-up call for American companies and government agencies that employ remote IT workers.”

US woman Christina Marie Chapman she helped North Korean IT workers infiltrate 300 companies. Two of the individuals ,Chapman and Oleksandr Didienko ,have been arrested and face charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States. https://t.co/5nHd5Ju9o2#Espionage #spies… pic.twitter.com/xcRhG5gKPE — Mirek Szczerba (@mirek_szczerba) May 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The former TikTok star reportedly used the funds to buy a home a four-bedroom house in Phoenix, Ariz., She lived in the house with a roommate and her three dogs. She also helped fill out job applications and forwarded money to North Korea after taking out her share. Christina also sent nearly 50 devices overseas and created false tax statements for more than 35 people.