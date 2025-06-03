Lucas Botkin Left T-Rex Arms After the Company Mishandled a Harassment Allegation Lucas made the announcement at the end of May. By Joseph Allen Published June 3 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@LucasBotkin

In part because he was one of the company's original founders, many people were shocked by the news that Lucas Botkin had left T.REX ARMS. The company, which sells a variety of gun accessories and other equipment, is also well-known on YouTube for posting informational videos about gun culture.

Article continues below advertisement

Lucas was one of the on-camera personalities in those videos, but his original social media post didn't offer much detail on why he had decided to step away from the company. Here's what we know about his decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Lucas leave T.REX ARMS?

In his original statement on Instagram, Lucas didn't offer much detail about why he had decided to leave the company. "On May 28, 2025 I resigned as an employee and board member of my company, T.REX ARMS," he wrote. "Per my shareholder agreement with my business partners, they will be buying out my equity. This decision was not made lightly but was required in order to maintain my values and take care of my family. I will share more details in the coming months."

While Lucas didn't provide any explanation as to what actually happened, a video posted to the T.REX ARMS YouTube account offered some more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. In that video, Lucas's brother Isaac explains that there had been growing misalignment between Lucas and the other three owners "personally and professionally."

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, that misalignment hit a breaking point after someone on the T.REX team sent inappropriate messages to someone close to Lucas. In their words, their initial response "fell short of the principles we hold." They added that they have since "addressed the issue," and the person responsible is no longer employed at T.REX, but it seems like those messages were a major factor in Lucas's ultimate decision to leave.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

While we don't know exactly what happened, it seems like someone in Lucas's life, possibly his wife, was receiving harassing texts from someone he worked with. If T.REX ARMS didn't take the appropriate disciplinary action after first learning of this incident, it might make sense that he would want to leave the company behind, even if he had played a central role in helping to create it.

Fans react to the news that Lucas has left.

Following Lucas's initial post and Isaac's video, fans have started to weigh in on the news, with some pronouncing it to be a deal-breaker even as others say it doesn't matter much at all. "Finding out someone is being inappropriate with your brother's wife and then not backing your brother (and founder) ... gutless and disloyal is not a good look for what's left of T-Rex Arms," one person wrote.