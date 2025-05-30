PopularMMOs Fans Still Have Questions About Why Pat and Jen Broke up and Where the Gamers Are Now Pat and Jen announced their split in 2019. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 30 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/PopularMMOs

Longtime fans and followers of the gaming duo PopularMMOs might know why Pat and Jen broke up and what happened when their channel changed forever. But for new fans who stumbled upon their Minecraft gaming videos and other content, or found out about Pat's subsequent criminal activity, they might be wondering what happened between the couple.

Jen and Pat had a successful YouTube channel and even successful separate accounts as gamers. However, in 2019, they shared a video to announce the unthinkable — they were going their separate ways. For some, according to the comments on the announcement video, it was like their "YouTube parents just got a divorce." And from there, the couple shared less and less together.

Why did PopularMMOs gamers Jen and Pat break up?

In their video, Jen and Pat explain that they made the decision to split up because of their different views on having kids. Pat admits in the video that he does not want kids, but Jen does. They also explain that they are "so different" and, for other reasons besides their differing views on having kids, they decided to end things so they could both be happy.

In the comments under the video, Jen and Pat shared some gratitude to their supporters as they navigated their split at the time. "Thank you everyone for the kind words," they wrote, though it's unclear who the "I" is in the comment. "I know this is a hard time for everyone, and I am so sorry to have to bring it on like this, but I knew I had to. For those who are asking about Cloud, he is living with me since we didn't want him to have to move homes."

Is PopularMMOs still a gaming channel?

PopularMMOs is still up on YouTube. It also still has millions of subscribers and ads on the videos, so there's a chance that Jen and Pat are still making money from the channel despite their divorce. But there aren't any new videos. The last upload was in 2024, when Pat shared an update about Jen joining the channel again.

At the time, he said that she would not be joining him in making content together again. But he also promoted his podcast, which is where he was making content until 2024. It doesn't look like Jen is still gaming, and she doesn't have a public Instagram account. Pat's Instagram is still up, but his last post was in 2020.