The Wizard Liz Got Candid About What Happened With Husband Landon Nickerson The Wizard Liz and Landon Nickerson were allegedly married in secret before their split. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 29 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thewizardliz

If you're an influencer who shares your life with the world, there are some things that are unavoidable, like a cheating scandal getting out. That appears to be what happened for The Wizard Liz and her husband, Landon Nickerson. But what happened to The Wizard Liz and what has she said about her husband's alleged cheating?

Article continues below advertisement

According to Daily Mail, a secret Snapchat account exposed Landon's alleged infidelity to a friend who reportedly showed the content to Liz, which resulted in her ending things. Since then, she has shared some social media posts about what happened, and her fans and followers want to know what is going on with Liz and whether or not she and Landon will work things out.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to The Wizard Liz?

After Liz apparently learned that Landon had been unfaithful to her, a past video resurfaced where she explains that she will "not settle" for cheating in a relationship. In a clip from what appears to be an Instagram Live that made the rounds on TikTok, Liz explains her views on cheating, though the video was made well before the cheating scandal. In hindsight, it's pretty telling.

"I will not settle for someone that's cheating on me," she says in the video. "You guys, do you understand what cheating is? Do you understand that that man thinks you're not worthy of loyalty? Cheating is a form of abuse. Cheating is a form of disrespect towards you." In the comments under the video, some of her fans applauded her for "taking her own advice."

Article continues below advertisement

"She's loyal to herself, even in the hardest times, that's admirable," someone else commented. Another one of her supporters wrote, "She took that advice, though. She left once she found ou,t so at least we could say she stands on what she believes. Hope her and her child stay healthy and safe."

Article continues below advertisement

The Wizard Liz shared a statement about husband Landon Nickerson.

Although Liz didn't share any Instagram posts immediately following the news of Landon cheating on her, she shared some statements on her Instagram Stories. Some fans accused her of being the other woman when she first started dating Landon, and as a result, she is a hypocrite for her stance on his infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she set the record straight in her Stories and shared that she and Landon were both single when they initially met and started their relationship. She also said in a previous post to her Stories that "a man that can't control his lust will never be able to lead."