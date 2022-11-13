'Christmas at the Golden Dragon' Looks Like a Canadian Christmas Classic
We can hardly wait for Hallmark’s Christmas at the Golden Dragon – which premieres Sunday, November 13 on the network at 8 p.m. EST. “When a beloved Western Chinese restaurant announces its closing right before Christmas, it prompts their clientele to re-examine their relationships in a series of interconnected stories amid the chaos of its busiest week of the year,” reads the movie’s description on IMDB.
As we know, Hallmark loves to take us around the world when it comes to their dazzling Christmas movie collection – and this time is no different! Find out more about Christmas at the Golden Dragon’s filming location below!
‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ was filmed in Vancouver, B.C.
The Canadian-based flick began production back in July of this year and was completed by mid-August.
Vancouver is no stranger to the movie set.
Other movies filmed in Vancouver, B.C. include Deadpool, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Godzilla, and Fifty Shades of Grey, to name a few.
It is home to various celebrities as well.
Some celebrities who call Vancouver home include the likes of Elvis Costello, Bryan Adams, and Michael Buble.
The city used to go by a different name.
Back in the 1870s, Vancouver was actually a small sawmilling settlement, called Granville.
Vancouver boasts some can’t-miss scenery.
The Canadian city is the home of famous Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium, and Queen Elizabeth Park.
More about Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’.
Christmas at the Golden Dragon stars – Kara Wang of Top Gun: Maverick, Osric Chau from The Flash and Nancy Drew, Sara Canning from A Series of Unfortunate Events, Barbara Niven from Chesapeake Shores and Antonio Cupo from Blood & Treasure.
According to a press release from Hallmark, the film stems from Timeless Pictures and Basset Hound Distribution, with Aidan Heatley, Ben Silverman, Michael R. Goldstein and Alexandre Coscas serving as executive producers, Cynde Harmon as producer, directed by David Strasser from a script by Melynda Bissmeyer and Emily Ting.
How to catch ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ if you miss tonight’s premiere.
Christmas at the Golden Dragon will air again on Friday, November 18, at 10 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at 12 p.m., Friday, December 2, at 6 a.m., Thursday, December 8, at 10 p.m., Thursday, December 15, at 4 a.m., Sunday, December 25, at 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 31, at 10 a.m. EST.