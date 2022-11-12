A Fun Riff on Spy Movies, 'The Royal Nanny' Is Set in the U.K.—But Was it Filmed There?

The Royal Nanny is like Vin Diesel's The Pacifier combined with Mrs.Doubtfire or Spy x Family and was produced by Hallmark.

The story of an MI5 agent who's tasked with defending the royal family while posing as the nanny has the potential for some amazing situational humor, also it's pretty much guaranteed to have a wholesome ending, since, you know, it's a Hallmark Christmas movie. It's a tale as old as time, but where was it filmed?