What Better Way to Ring in the Holidays Than Adding Christmas Cheer to Zoom?

Remember when the world first went into quarantine and Zoom calls were a novelty? By Christmas season, that wasn't really the case anymore, but what better way to show your holiday spirit (however dwindling) than downloading a Christmas Zoom background ? There are tons available on the internet to use in your Christmas calls to family and friends or even during your virtual office Christmas party.

Yes, those are a thing and yes, they are all some of us have right now, so let’s just accept it and move on. Whatever your need may be to add a little something extra to your Zoom meetings, these are some of the best Christmas Zoom backgrounds to go with — even if you aren't feeling as festive as usual.