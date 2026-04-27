Christopher Gillium Is Facing Multiple Charges Over New Orleans Jazz Festival Shooting "The safety of our residents and visitors will always be my top priority." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 27 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/WWLTV

When you hear news about terrorist threats, some people immediately think of foreigners carrying out crimes. With the history of terror threats and crimes carried out in the U.S. — from 9/11 to the World Trade Center bombing — it’s understandable why some folks believe the assailants to be members of religious extremist groups. That said, there are many cases where terror crimes committed in the U.S. are done at the hands of U.S.-born citizens and residents. And the planning of the shooting at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is no exception.

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If you’ve been keeping an ear to the news, you’ve likely learned that authorities have taken Christopher Gillium into custody. Gillium is accused of planning a mass shooting at a New Orleans music festival. While the festival has not been officially named, it’s believed its target was the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, set to run from April 24 to May 3.

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What are Christopher Gillium’s charges?

According to USA Today, Gillium has been charged with making terroristic threats. The outlet reveals that he was taken into custody by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies on April 22, 2026, at a Hilton hotel in Destin, Fla.

Apparently, the site shares that authorities were alerted by the feds a day prior to his arrest that he was in Destin. Gillium was wanted in Orleans Parish by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. It’s believed that he was planning a shooting at a New Orleans festival. Additionally, ABC 7 shares that Gillium had plans to commit “suicide by cop.”

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Authorities revealed that a gun and around 200 rounds of ammunition were discovered in Gillium’s hotel room. At this time, authorities have not revealed which festival was the target. However, various outlets have reported that the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, aka Jazz Fest, was the intended target. As of this writing, the motive for the crime is currently unknown.

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"Jazz Fest is grateful to all law enforcement partners for their dedication and exceptional service in protecting our community," Matthew Goldman, Jazz Fest press director, told USA Today. "As always, we coordinate closely with the FBI, Louisiana State Police, NOPD (New Orleans Police Department), NOCEM (New Orleans Office of Coordination and Emergency Management), and other agencies, and we will continue to do so as we look forward to another safe and joyful Jazz Fest."

Gillium is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana. It's unknown when the trial will begin. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno also released a statement on the arrest, per ABC 7. "I want to recognize the tremendous coordinated and swift work by the New Orleans FBI, Louisiana State Police, NOPD, NOCEM, and the Governor. This level of coordination extended to law enforcement agencies in multiple states from North Carolina to Florida. This is where urgent collaboration and cooperation pays off. Job well done!"

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She continued: "We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners at every level to ensure that any potential danger is addressed quickly and decisively. The safety of our residents and visitors will always be my top priority."

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Christopher Gillium is a former police officer.

What makes this situation even more unsettling is that Gillium is a former law enforcement officer. USA Today shares that from 2004 to 2019, Gillium served as a police officer for the Chapel Hill Police Department in North Carolina. Interestingly, he made a brief return to the department in 2024 as a non-sworn employee before completely cutting ties.