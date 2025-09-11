Melissa and Mark Hortman’s Shooter Did “Extensive Research” on the Couple Before Murder The shooter, a Minnesota native, faces multiple federal and state charges for the June 2025 "night of terror." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On June 14, 2025, Melissa Hortman, the 61st speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was assassinated in her home. The politician's husband, Mark Hortman, was also shot and killed at the scene.

The Hortmans were two of five victims who were shot the night of their death. Fellow politician, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were also shot by the perpetrator in their home. Following the ordeal, the shooter was identified and later indicted on six federal charges related to the case. Here's everything to know about the criminal.

Who shot Melissa and Mark Hortman?

Nearly two days after the Hortmans' killer's shooting spree, police identified the gunman as . According to court documents obtained by Justice.gov, Boelter had been doing "extensive research and planning" to kill the couple, as well as John and Yvette Hoffman. When he decided to act on his plan on June 14, he impersonated a police officer to get into the Hoffmans' home and shot them, and attempted to shoot their daughter, Hope.

Boelter moved onto the Hortmans' home after failing to enter two other politicians' homes. Once he arrived at the house, he repeatedly shot and killed Melissa and Mark before leaving the scene. The couple was both instantly killed. The shooting sparked a two-day manhunt for Boelter, who was found hiding in a wooded area on June 16, 2025. According to NPR, officials discovered Boelter had a "hit list" of 45 elected officials, who were all Democrats.

Vance Boelter faced murder and attempted murder charges following his arrest.

After being found by police, Boelter was indicted on six federal charges and multiple state charges in connection with his completed and attempted murders. The July 2025 arrest was confirmed by U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson, who described his alleged crime spree as a "night of terror" and expressed condolences to both the Hortmans and the Hoffmans, and ensured Boelter would pay for his alleged actions.

"Vance Boelter planned and carried out a night of terror that shook Minnesota to its core,” Thompson said. “He carried out targeted political assassinations the likes of which have never been seen in Minnesota. We grieve with the Hortman family and continue to pray for the recovery of the Hoffmans. Today, a grand jury indicted Boelter with the most serious of federal charges for these heinous political assassinations. Let me be clear: Boelter will see justice.”

When Minnesota Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered by right-wing extremist Vance Luther Boelter, Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee made jokes about it.



None of this is a laughing matter. Joking about senseless violence was wrong then, and it’s wrong… pic.twitter.com/J3BFeLMNZt — Park Ave Loafers (@parkaveloafers) September 10, 2025

Boelter was a native of Minnesota and lived in Green Isle. According to CNN, he's an evangelical Christian who publicly spoke out against abortion rights and the United States' approach to sexual orientation. Boelter also was married and had several children with his wife, Jenny Boelter.