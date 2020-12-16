Christopher Walken and His Wife's Marriage Has Stood the Test of Time

Hollywood isn't really known for long-lasting marriages. Now this could be due to the fact that entertainers have a lot more public eyes on them and people are invariably more drawn to drama and celebrity break-ups than focusing on the couples that "make it," so it creates a skewed visual bias. But the perception is that if two high-profile people in entertainment become an item, it's only a matter of time before that breaks. This isn't the case for Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne, though.

Born Georgianne Thon, she was an active casting director through her company, Walken and Jaffe, since 1989 and has been responsible for finding top level talent in a slew of high profile productions like The Sopranos, Entourage, The Emperor's Club, Session 9, The Final Cut, Slums of Beverly Hills, and many others. She officially retired from the casting business in 2007.

How did Christopher and wife Georgianne Walken meet? Do they have any kids?

They first met one another in 1963 while the two were on a theater performance tour of West Side Story and were married some six years later in 1969. She's a dancer, like Christopher, and they played an on-stage couple in the show, which is personally something I would've loved to see. They don't have any children together, something that Christopher attributes to the reason why he's been able to work so much and so consistently over the years.

"I'm sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn't, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment," Christopher said. When he's not working on movies and traveling with his Georgianne, the two are spending their days together in their Connecticut home.

In addition to the stage, Christopher and Georgianne actually shared the screen in 1983's Brainstorm, where she played the role of Wendy Abramson. Her only other on-camera role was that of "Local Woman" on The Sopranos in 2006, during the episode "Live Free or Die." Her name, along with her husband Christopher's, made headlines in connection with actress Natalie Wood, who drowned in 1981.

The couple both appeared in Brainstorm along with Natalie, and although many rumored that her husband at the time, Robert Blake, had something to do with her drowning, Natalie's case ultimately ruled accidental. But it was re-opened in 2012 and her official cause of death was changed to "undetermined."