Is Christopher Walken Gay? Inside the Actor's Love Life

Christopher Walken is one of the most successful actors of all time thanks to his many roles dating all the way back to the 1950s. You may know him from movies like Annie Hall, The Deer Hunter, and Pulp Fiction, but he's also known for being one of the last people to see actress Natalie Wood alive. With the HBO documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind coming soon, there's been questions about Christopher's personal life, including his sexuality. Here's what we know!

Is Christopher Walken gay?

As far as we know, Christopher Walken is not gay. If he is gay, he is not publicly out of the closet (though there have been rumors that he's bisexual). However, the 77-year-old married his wife, casting director Georgianne Thon, in 1969 after meeting her in 1963, and the two have been together ever since. That's right, they've been husband and wife for 50 years!

Source: Getty Images

The couple has focused a lot on their career in their marriage, as the two never had children. “It never happened. Somebody once said that children are a miracle. I think that’s true. Not everybody has them," he once told The Guardian. “I don’t mind. My brothers have kids. I’ve always had kids around. And my wife, frankly – we never talk about it – but I notice she dotes a bit on my nephews and nieces. She’s always buying them stuff. She’s a little bit of a hen about the kids."

Since he tied the knot when he was 25 years old, the actor hasn't been linked to many other famous Hollywood women besides Liza Minnelli and the rumors of his romantic relationship with Natalie Wood. But here's the mind-boggling part. Since he was on the boat with both Robert Wagner and Natalie the night she died, there have also been a plethora of rumors that Christopher and Robert had a fling, especially because Robert's sexuality has been questioned in Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography.

Source: Getty Images

On top of the Natalie and Robert ongoing drama that Christopher has been a part of since the day she died in November 1981, a lot of the questions of whether or not Christopher is bisexual are thanks to gay actor Robert La Tourneaux, who is now deceased. Before his death, he told a gay magazine that the Academy Award-winner was one his closeted lovers. He also alleged that Christopher had an affair with Richard.