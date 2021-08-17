Boxing Legend Christy Martin Details Abuse From Ex-Husband in Netflix's 'Untold'

In a new Netflix docuseries, Untold: Deal With the Devil , Christy details her life as a trailblazing female boxer, as well as the mental and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, James Martin.

Though Christy Martin (now Christy Salters) was known in the world of boxing for beating her competitors, the athlete's home life with her then-husband James Martin was an ongoing battle.

James was Christy's trainer, but behind closed doors, he was her abuser. In November 2010, Christy faced the toughest battle of her life as she was in critical condition after suffering several stab wounds and a bullet to the chest from her ex-husband at their Florida home. So, what happened? Where is James now?

Christy Martin was stabbed repeatedly and shot by her then-husband, James Martin.

According to Christy, she and James never had a magical love story. Christy started boxing and eventually met her ex-husband when she was 22 years old and he was 47. According to CBS, Christy said that their marriage was more of a business deal and that she openly identified as a lesbian.

The boxing legend opened up about identifying as gay and dating women throughout high school, but Christy's family was not (at the time) accepting of their daughter dating girls. James knew about Christy's queer identity and "used it to control her," according to CBS. James made Christy believe that no other manager would work with her if they knew that she liked women, per Sports Illustrated.

"I felt threatened from the day of the marriage,” she explained (via SI). “I’d never been knocked out except by Jim.” Christy revealed that her ex acted as a “puppet master” and limited who she could contact. She was being abused mentally and physically by her husband but could not walk away.

Eventually, Christy found a spark in her life and reconnected with her former high school girlfriend, Sherry Lusk. The two decided to meet up and spend the night together. When the boxer eventually returned home the next day, Nov. 23, 2010, James entered their bedroom with a buck knife behind his back and stabbed Christy three times in the chest, and slashed her leg.

James proceeded to beat her with Christy's pink nine-millimeter gun, then shot her in the chest. When she regained consciousness, Christy eventually made her way outside and flagged down a person to drive her to the local hospital.

