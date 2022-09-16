Why Was Chuck From 'Street Outlaws' Arrested? He Spent Time in Jail
The Discovery Channel original series Street Outlaws is legal, despite the act of street racing being illegal in the United States. That's not to say that racers on the show haven't had their fair share of run-ins with the law, though.
Driver Chuck Seitsinger, who has been on the show since Season 1, recently landed in hot water when he revealed he was arrested and served time in jail.
Why was Chuck arrested in the first place? And how long did he spend in jail? Here's what we know.
Why was Chuck from 'Street Outlaws' arrested?
In a YouTube video posted to his channel titled "Chuck's out of Jail Judges and Grudges" on May 2, 2022, Chuck revealed that he had been arrested and served 60 total days in jail. As reported by Capital Sports Report, Chuck was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of "two counts including making a threat of violence." Both offenses reportedly took place on July 25, 2020.
"Long story short, [the children] needed help and I was in the hospital with COVID. The kids were with me all summer. I got COVID really bad and got sent to the hospital in ICU. Their mother made them go home. They had problems over there. Things happened and I got a call. Being in the ICU, I wasn't going to wipe anyone's a-- or anything," Chuck said.
Chuck continued, "Here we are a year and a half later, we were fixing this car, and I got a misdemeanor charge filed on me. I was supposed to go into court that morning and sign papers for a no contest for the misdemeanor plea. We had agreed with the DA, but for whatever reason, the judge thought I needed a harder sentence and gave me a year of probation. Then, he sentenced me to 60 days in jail."
In his video, Chuck also said that he initially served only 25 days. He added, "I stick up for my friends and family, and that’s the way I’ve been raised and taught. It might not be the right way but obviously, I’ve got to do a better job as a race car driver. I need to count to 500 and then react."
He was also required to complete a 13-week anger management course and pay court costs, per Reality Tidbit.
Thankfully, it sounds like Chuck's case is officially closed as of April 21, 2022. He posted on Facebook, "OK, it’s official, I’m out of jail and going to be in Virginia. To clear up any rumors, I was protecting my children and handled it the wrong way so I had to pay my dues."
Chuck is a father to three daughters and is no longer with the mother of his children. In 2021, Chuck and his daughter began touring colleges. Fans of Street Outlaws are just glad that Chuck is back with his family where he belongs.
New episodes of Street Outlaws air on the Discovery Channel Mondays at 9 p.m. EST, or you can catch up on previous seasons on Discovery Plus.