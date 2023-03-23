Home > Entertainment > Music Source: NBC Lotus Drummer Chuck Morris and His Son Are Missing, Presumed Dead By Chris Barilla Mar. 23 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Ever since they emerged onto the Colorado jam band scene in the late 1990s, Lotus has become a fan-favorite with headlining gigs at the likes of the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater and more. Providing the percussion that drove the group forward for all of those years has been Chuck Morris, an accomplished drummer and fan favorite among Lotus fans.

Unfortunately, the reason why Chuck's name is now making headlines has nothing to do with his successes as a musician. News emerged that Chuck and his 20-year-old son, Charley, went missing during a kayaking trip. Here's what we know about the situation.

Chuck Morris and his son went missing during a kayaking trip in Arkansas. They are now believed dead.

According to Fox 31 Denver, Chuck and Charley went missing while kayaking on Beaver Lake in Arkansas on March 16, 2023. When the twosome failed to return from their trip in the afternoon, local police began investigating what may have happened to them. Initially, officials found two kayaks and a coat in the water, but no signs of the duo themselves.

Unfortunately, due to the time elapsed since their disappearance, Lotus announced that the effort to find Chuck and Charley moved to a recovery, meaning the two are presumed dead. "We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery," the band tweeted. "With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far."