Bobby Caldwell, the Legendary "What You Won't Do for Love" Singer, Has Died at 71 By Jamie Lee Mar. 15 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell, best known for his 1978 hit "What You Won't Do for Love," died on March 14, 2023, at age 71.

With a catalog of music spanning genres from R&B to adult contemporary — and with songs that have since been sampled by numerous artists — the musician leaves behind a powerful legacy.

Source: Getty Images Bobby Caldwell in 2011

What was Bobby Caldwell's cause of death?

Per Bobby's rep (via TMZ), Bobby died in his sleep in his New Jersey home. Bobby's wife, Mary, explained on Twitter that her husband had been struggling with health issues for the last six years after being "floxed." The commonly used term refers to the adverse effects of fluoroquinolone antibiotics.

Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell — Bobby Caldwell (@bobbycaldwell) March 15, 2023

In 2022, Bobby's team released a statement explaining that the musician had been given an antibiotic in January 2017, and that "[a]fter taking the drug for several days, he experienced bilateral Achilles tendon ruptures, and developed peripheral neuropathy."

"Despite these injuries, Bobby continued to perform with the aid of a wheelchair, cane, and his helper," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, Bobby's condition continues to worsen. He has a great deal of neuropathy pain, and his mobility is limited."

Bobby Caldwell leaves behind an incredible musical legacy.

Born in Manhattan and raised in Florida, Bobby learned to play piano and guitar and was inspired by various genres from rock 'n' roll to jazz to R&B. He chased after success for nearly a decade before he and his band got their big break in the early '70s playing with Little Richard.

Bobby and his band then tried going solo, eventually getting a deal with Miami's TK Records. When the record company heard the group's initial recordings, they felt that it was missing a big hit song. That's when Bobby went on to write the jazzy and now-iconic "What You Won't Do for Love."

I’m so sad to hear this💔 His music was top-tier and What You Won’t Do For Love was one of my all time favorite songs…

Rest In Peace Bobby Caldwell 🙏🏾🎶🥺pic.twitter.com/mFvbgacyK8 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 15, 2023

The only problem? Well, Bobby was white — and TK Records was big on Black radio. “We did a shoot for the album cover, and my hair was down to my shoulders and [the shoot] was done on the beach. And for them, I guess they got skittish with going to Black radio with somebody who was whiter than a loaf of bread,” Bobby later told Red Bull Music Academy.

The album cover ended up featuring a silhouette, and when Bobby was later invited to tour with Natalie Cole, concertgoers were surprised to see that he wasn't Black. Still, Bobby said that audiences continued to embraced him "with the idea that music has no color.”