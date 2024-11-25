Home > Entertainment Chuck Woolery Was a Dad to Six Kids, Two of Whom Passed Away One of Chuck's sons, Chad, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in 1997. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 25 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Beloved TV host Chuck Woolery passed away on Nov. 23, 2024, as confirmed by his podcast co-host and close friend Mark Young on X (formerly Twitter). “It is with a broken heart that I tell you my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him. RIP, brother,” Mark shared in a heartfelt post. Chuck, known as the original Wheel of Fortune host before Pat Sajak stepped into the iconic role, also became a household name with shows like Love Connection.

In later years, he shifted gears, partnering with Mark on the conservative podcast Blunt Force Truth. While Chuck’s decades-long career in Hollywood is well-documented, details about his family life remain murky. Mark’s statement to AP News noted that Chuck is survived by his wife, Kristen, and three children, but reports suggest he may have fathered more. So, who are Chuck Woolery’s children?

Who are Chuck Woolery's kids? He was a dad to six.

Chuck was married four times, and three of those marriages brought children into his life. His first marriage to Margaret Hayes produced three children: Cary, Katherine, and Chad. Tragically, Chad passed away in a motorcycle accident in 1997 at just 19 years old.

In a People magazine interview that year, Chuck opened up about the heartbreaking loss. Chad had crashed into a median, dying on impact. Chuck revealed that he had just purchased a car for Chad, hoping he’d drive it instead. “The day he died, I told him to drive his car, not his motorcycle,” Chuck said.

Chad had dreams of becoming an actor and loved singing and playing the guitar. Reflecting on the tragedy, Chuck shared, “When Chad died, I was crushed. Something died with me that could never be replaced.” In addition to Chad’s passing, Chuck’s podcast co-host, Mark, reportedly disclosed that Chuck’s daughter Katherine had also passed away, adding another layer of heartbreak to his family’s story, per The New York Times.

I hate to hear this…… 😥RIP Chuck. You will be so very missed. 🙏🏻❤️It was an honor to know you. God speed my friend. @RealMichaelGuy pic.twitter.com/nwk4NbRdXk — Kelly Guy (@KellyGuy) November 24, 2024

Chuck Woolery shared a daughter with wife Jo Ann Pflug.

Chuck's second marriage was to actress Jo Ann Pflug, best known for her role in M*A*S*H. The couple tied the knot in 1972 and were married until 1980. During their time together, they welcomed a daughter named Melissa.

While Melissa is noted as one of Chuck’s surviving children, details about her current life remain unclear. Despite her father’s fame and long-standing career in Hollywood, Melissa has stayed largely out of the spotlight, keeping her life private.

Chuck Woolery also shared two sons with his third wife, Teri Nelson Carpenter.

After his marriage to Jo Ann, Chuck married Teri Nelson Carpenter in 1985. Their marriage lasted until 2004 and brought two more children into his life: sons Michael and Sean. Both are mentioned as Chuck’s surviving children, though details about their lives remain private.

In 2020, one of Chuck’s sons contracted COVID-19 shortly after Chuck controversially claimed that “everyone is lying” about the virus. Following his son’s diagnosis, Chuck acknowledged that the virus “is real” and shared that his son had tested positive. Thankfully, he recovered from it.

Although Chuck went on to marry a fourth time, tying the knot with Kim Barnes, the couple did not have any children together. Kim is widely recognized as Chuck’s last known wife. However, several reports state that he is survived by a wife named Kristen, leading to some confusion about his personal life.