Chucky Confirmed He Has a Genderfluid Kid, and the Internet Absolutely Loves It!

You might be wondering how a killer doll even has a kid in the first place. It all started in Bride of Chucky when Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) meets Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), who is human. Tiffany suffers from hybristophilia, which is when someone is sexually attracted to a person who commits crimes.

Eventually, Chucky, using the same dark magic he used on himself, puts Tiffany's soul into a doll. It's a classic love story wherein Tiffany gives birth to a doll at the end.