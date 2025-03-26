What Is Ciara’s Net Worth? All the Details About the Singer’s Impressive Fortune In addition to music, Ciara also has her hand in various other business ventures that beef up her bank account. By Danielle Jennings Published March 26 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are many who have a very short-lived career in the entertainment industry, but Ciara has managed to sustain her successful career for 20 years — and the result is a very impressive fortune that demonstrates all of her hard work.

While her fans are largely familiar with her long-running music career that has produced a number of hits, Ciara also has her hand in various other business ventures that beef up her bank account.

What is Ciara’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara is worth an estimated $20 million as of March 2025. Although her music career has contributed significantly to her wealth, Ciara has several businesses and collaborations under her belt that netted millions. In addition to singing and songwriting, Ciara was also a spokesperson and model, signing to Wilhelmina Modeling Agency in 2009 with a multi-million deal. She also secured deals with brands such as Verizon, Adidas, and Revlon.

Ciara Singer, Actress, Model, Entrepreneur Net worth: $20 million Birth date: Oct. 25, 1985 Birthplace: Fort Hood, Texas

Additionally, she joined the spirits brand Ten to One Rum as an investor and co-owner in October 2021. Ciara created her own skincare line, On a Mission, in 2022.

What are Ciara’s business ventures with Russell Wilson?

Not only are they married, but Ciara and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, are also partners in multiple businesses together. In August 2019, she and Russell became part of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer, according to the Seattle Times.

In 2020, the couple, along with entrepreneur Christine Day, founded the fashion house The House of LR&C, per Vogue. The following year, Ciara and Russell founded the advertising, entertainment and film production company, Why Not You Productions, which has a first-look deal with Amazon Prime Video, Deadline reported.

In 2022, the couple turned to publishing with the release of their first children’s book under their production company, titled Why Not You? It was a New York Times best-seller.

What’s next for Ciara and Russell?

On Wednesday, March 26, it was announced that Russell had officially joined the roster for the NFL’s New York Giants. Russell signed the contract for his new team on March 25, per PEOPLE. The quarterback has previously played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Responding to the news on Instagram, Ciara shared her excitement via a few supportive comments. "Been here before ... can't wait to do it again #MetLife @NewYorkGiants," she wrote in one post. "New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration @dangerusswilson," she added in another.

