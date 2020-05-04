These Tasty Cinco de Mayo Deals Are Perfect for Your Indoor Celebration

These Tasty Cinco de Mayo Deals Are Perfect for Your Indoor CelebrationBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire, is finally here. While you won't be hitting up parades or dancing alongside friends and family while in lockdown this year, there are so many ways you can commemorate the special day with Mexican food. If you're seeking out Cinco de Mayo specials near you to celebrate, we have you covered.
3 tacos for $1.49 and free delivery on Postmates orders at Del Taco
Del Taco's Taco Night Deals last all day long on May 5 at all participating locations, meaning customers can get three Value Tacos for $1.49 for all takeout, drive-thru, delivery via app, and delivery via Postmates orders. Additionally, with a special code that will be shared on Del Taco's social media pages day-of, you can get free Postmates delivery, as well as $3 off $15 orders with no code necessary.
Taco meal deal for four at Four Day Ray Brewing
🌮 Tomorrow is not only #tacotuesday it's #CincoDeMayo! Let us make your night w/ our family-style taco bar for 4 which includes house-made salsa, guacamole & house-smoked pork or chicken. Order online at https://t.co/kFSEvnCiqH. Get our taco meal deal for 4 while supplies last!! pic.twitter.com/wPNVSoGk2W— Four Day Ray Brewing (@fourdayray) May 4, 2020
Four Day Ray Brewing in the Nickel Plate District of Indiana is offering those looking to celebrate a taco bar for four. Make sure to order online while you can, because it's only available while supplies last.
$5 drafts, Presidente Margs, and Patron Trifecta Margs at Chili's
Through May 5, Chili's dine-in guests at select locations will be able to grab $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas, or Patron Trifecta Margarita. If dine-in isn't an option near you, guests can order to-go margs, as well as margarita kits. While you're at it, though, make sure to treat yourself to skillet queso — it's truly magical.
$39.95 Family Meals from Dan's Bar & Grill
Check out our Tuesday/Wednesday family meal deal! Steak and Chicken Fajitas, Mexican chop salad, dessert, chips and house queso! $39.95— Dan's Bar & Grill (@DansBarNewTrier) May 4, 2020
Perfect for CINCO DE MAYO! 🇲🇽
Order tomorrow by 2pm, pick up 4-7pm pic.twitter.com/MRvS6vO7p2
New Trier, Minn. residents should definitely consider ordering the Family Meal from Dan's Bar & Grill — for $39.95 customers can get in on steak and chicken fajitas, Mexican chop salad, chips and queso, and dessert. Not too shabby.
Tijuana Flats' 'Cinco de Quarantine-o' deals
Through May 5, Tijuana Flats is running a slew of 'Cinco de Quarantine-O' deals — their $50 "family style" Cinco Party Pack meals feed four to six people, with a choice between tacos or burritos, toppings, and tortillas, as well as salsa, chips, and beverages of your choice. This is available for curbside pickup, to-go or delivery only. For smaller groups, guests can also order two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99.
$4 desserts and 3 for $3 tacos at La Tolteca
May the 4th be with you - our $4 Desserts deal from yesterday is coming back today! Enjoy 3 tacos for $3 each and add any dessert for $4. Only available through our website https://t.co/EDj4WZQJiu and our app (ios and android). #supportlocal #bestofDE #mexicanfood #cincodemayo pic.twitter.com/1JdPblxOsb— La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant (@LaTolteca) May 4, 2020
Delaware-based Mexican restaurant, La Tolteca, is offering a $4 dessert deal, as well as 3 for $3 tacos this year. Get 'em while they're hot, hot, hot.
At-Home Taco Bar Kits at Taco Bell
You can bring the taco bar to your home by ordering one of Taco Bell's At Home Taco Bar Kits. They include everything you need to create your own fiesta, as well as recipes to help you make TB classics like Double Decker Tacos and even a few signature cocktail cards to help you live mas.
QDOBA Family Meal
Qdoba is also offering family meals, but you'll want to call ahead — they won't be available for long.
Free Queso Blanco at Chipotle
There's no party like a Queso Blanco party, and Chipotle is offering free Queso Blanco all day on May 5 to customers that use the promo code QUESO5. Free delivery is also extended through May 10.
While you might not be celebrating May 5 surrounded by your gang, at least you can eat yourself into a queso-induced coma. And honestly, that doesn't sound too shabby.