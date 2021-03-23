This Famous Writer and Producer Found Shrimp Tails Inside Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box

You expect to see little squares of sugary, cinnamon goodness fill your container. While you're so excited to eat your sweet treat, out of nowhere, while you're still pouring cereal into your bowl, a... shrimp tail falls in too. Cue the heart drop.

Picture this: You're craving a bowl of cereal and decide you're in the mood for the fan-favorite, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You grab a bowl and then get the box of cereal, and then you proceed to pour some into your bowl.

That might have been the worst of it, but, it wasn't the only disturbing thing they came across in what they thought was just any old box of cereal. Keep on reading to find out the shocking details.

This seems like a one-in-a-million case that you'd think would never happen, right? Well, unfortunately, this was the reality for someone quite recently (a famous person might we add.) Yup, someone legitimately found shrimp tails in their Cinnamon Toast Crunch box and called them out on social media.

Someone found sugar-coated shrimp tails in their Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box.

In late March 2021, Jensen Karp, a writer, producer, and podcast host took to Twitter to comment on the fact that he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box. He took a picture of the evidence and tagged the General Mills-owned brand in his tweet. He said: "Ummmm @CTCSquares — why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)."



After no response, he quote-tweeted his initial tweet and tagged General Mills to try to get a conversation going.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Alright, I’m looping in @GeneralMills because I’m genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers. https://t.co/b3OtYyqLjG — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Just an hour or so after he tweeted to the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch account, they ended up replying saying, "We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks!" Jensen proceeded to reply with: "GUYS — I am not sure I’m ready for another box!!!" Fair!

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

It didn't stop there though. The cereal brand clearly still wanted to let Jensen know that they were taking this matter seriously and assured him that they were looking into the issue. "We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research," they said in another reply tweet.

We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

At this point, you can probably assume what came next. The company apologized to Jensen but denied that shrimp was in their product, even though there were photos. Sure, it's bizarre that part of an ocean creature somehow ended up in a cereal box. But it did happen.



They wouldn't admit that, though. They said that had "closely examined the image" and could confirm Jensen's findings were not shrimp tails but "an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar."

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

The two proceeded to take the discussion to Twitter direct message, where Cinnamon Toast Crunch offered Jensen vouchers for free or discounted products. Jensen wasn't really up for it and still continued to call them out for how he found shrimp tails in his cereal box and it wasn't just bunches of sugar stuck together.



Because of these messages, Jensen kept on tweeting about his experience.

Imagine a universe where I’m like, “Yuck. These are shrimp tails.” Then I re-examine them a few hours later and realize, “Nope. These are just accumulations of sugar.” — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Okay. So they want me to send them the shrimp tails for a “closer look.” These are obviously shrimp tails, so I will be keeping one as evidence, as I now feel like Sandra Bullock in The Net. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Since discovering the alleged shrimp tails was so terrifying, he felt inclined to investigate the rest of the box to see if there were other strange and unusual things inside. And low and behold, there were. He detected a "weird little string," "black things" inside some of the cinnamon squares, and red dye on some of them too. The evidence he presented doesn't look too good on Cinnamon Toast Crunch's end.

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

