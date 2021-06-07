'The Mod Squad' Actor Clarence Williams III Leaves Behind a Daughter at 81

'The Mod Squad' Actor Clarence Williams III Leaves Behind a Daughter at 81By Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 7 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
There’s a reason why the saying “live life to the fullest” is one that many live by. We all could be here one day and gone the next, so it’s important to live unapologetically with no regrets. For that reason, it’s also essential to give people their flowers while they can smell. After all, there is no telling when we will have to say goodbye to those who have influenced us. And Hollywood is currently grappling with the fact that actor Clarence Williams III is gone.
Clarence Williams III appeared in many iconic films and television shows we all know and love today — from The Mod Squad to The Cosby Show to Purple Rain. And as fans and supporters mourn his death, many have been wondering if he has any kids. Clarence was always passionate about his work as an actor, but it seems he seldom spoke about his family life.
Does Clarence Williams III have any children? Read on to get the lowdown on the late star.
Clarence Williams III has left behind a daughter.
No amount of words can explain the pain of losing a parent. Whether you’re a child or an adult, that loss is something that can take a long time to accept and heal from.
And while Clarence’s family life appears to be a bit of a mystery, it turns out that he did have children. Per New York's Daily News, the actor has left behind a daughter, Jamey Phillips.
It seems that not too much is publicly known about Jamey at this time. However, there is a chance that Jamey may decide to speak out about the death of her father very soon.
Clarence was married to the late actress Gloria Foster.
Like many entertainers in the Hollywood circuit, Clarence was able to find love among the elite. And that relationship was able to blossom into a long-term marriage.
Clarence jumped the broom with the late actress Gloria Foster in 1967. Stars Offline reports that the pair initially met on the set of the 1964's The Cool World. And in true Hollywood fashion, the two were reunited on-screen when she later guest-starred on his hit show The Mod Squad.
The site reports that the pair remained happily coupled up until 1984. The divorce was reportedly amicable, although the reason for their split has never been revealed.
What is Clarence Williams III's cause of death? His passing was due to colon cancer.
Per TMZ, the legendary actor died on June 4, 2021, at his home in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer.
Clarence’s management confirmed the news, according to the outlet.
Per the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second most deadly cancer affecting people in the U.S.
The organization shares that the Black community has among the highest rates of colorectal cancer in the U.S. Not to mention, Black people are 20 percent more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it — with Black men having the highest incidence rate.
It goes without saying that Clarence’s contributions to the film and television industry will forever live on. We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Clarence Williams III.