'The Mod Squad' Actor Clarence Williams III Leaves Behind a Daughter at 81

There’s a reason why the saying “live life to the fullest” is one that many live by. We all could be here one day and gone the next, so it’s important to live unapologetically with no regrets. For that reason, it’s also essential to give people their flowers while they can smell. After all, there is no telling when we will have to say goodbye to those who have influenced us. And Hollywood is currently grappling with the fact that actor Clarence Williams III is gone.

Clarence Williams III appeared in many iconic films and television shows we all know and love today — from The Mod Squad to The Cosby Show to Purple Rain. And as fans and supporters mourn his death, many have been wondering if he has any kids. Clarence was always passionate about his work as an actor, but it seems he seldom spoke about his family life.

Does Clarence Williams III have any children? Read on to get the lowdown on the late star.