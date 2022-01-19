Clark Kent Is Having Visions of Doomsday on Season 2 of 'Superman & Lois'

Trouble is already brewing for Clark and Lois. Recently, Clark has been having strange visions — visions of fire and destruction that are easy to interpret as world destruction.

In a preview for Episode 2, we see Clark begin to open up to Lois about these visions and what they depict. It seems that there's only one person who can help him solve this crisis.

At this time, it's unclear what exactly is causing these visions, or if they really indicate trouble to come for Smallville, but much of the season will be spent with the hero addressing them and trying his best to prevent the premonitions from coming true.