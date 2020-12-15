Claudia Conway Posted TikTok Videos From a Hospital, and Followers Are Concerned

Claudia Conway Posted TikTok Videos From a Hospital, and Followers Are ConcernedBy Michelle Stein
Updated
Since joining TikTok in July 2020, Claudia Conway has quickly become a rising star on the social media platform. The 16-year-old daughter of former top Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and Trump critic, George Conway, currently boasts 1.4 million followers on TikTok alone. Much of Claudia's content openly criticizes Trump, Republicans, and even her own family — but her followers grew concerned when the influencer posted a TikTok video from a hospital bed.
So what happened?
Claudia Conway was taken to the hospital in December 2020.
On Dec. 14, Claudia Conway seriously worried her fans after posting TikTok videos while wearing a mask and lying in a hospital bed. Only one of the videos still remains on the social media platform, as she appears to have deleted the others.
"I feel like I'm dead. I'm alive, but I'm dead," the sound in the remaining video says as Claudia opens and closes her eyes to the words "dead" and "alive."
After her followers posted they were worried about her, Claudia returned to TikTok to clarify that she was OK.
Evidently, Claudia was a bit out of it when she posted the hospital videos. "... I don't recall making that first video. I woke up and saw it but I had a severe panic attack that's all," she commented on the remaining video.
She added, "Haha I'm chilling j a lil panic attack seizure thing and I thought I was gonna die."
TikTok users proceeded to share their support for Claudia during her hospital stay — and some could even relate to her experience with a severe panic attack.
“I have them too, it's hard," one follower commented. "I’m sending good vibes your way. Take some time and rest up.”
Another person wrote, “I hope you feel better. I’ve had seizures during panic attacks before so I know how scary they can be. You got this."
Just hours before her hospital videos, Claudia Conway posted about online bullying.
It's unclear whether it was directly related to her panic attack and subsequent hospitalization, but not long beforehand, Claudia had posted to her Instagram Stories about online bullying.
“I’m sorry but this TikTok s--t is getting out of hand," she wrote in one story. "You all switch up so f---ing fast. Every private aspect of my life has been violated and bashed and y’all don’t even know me. I started TikTok in July of this year. I didn’t ask for a following even though I’m super grateful for it. I’m not perfect. No one is.”
She followed up that message with a reminder to her followers to think before they mercilessly bash her.
“I love you all unconditionally and I want to continue to make you smile and make that content for you," she wrote. "However, everyone needs to take a second and evaluate their behavior. Especially online. Please have a great day and take care of yourselves.”
Hopefully, Claudia is doing much better at this point and has been discharged from the hospital. We wish her the best as she recovers from her scary-sounding panic attack and continues to cope with life unexpectedly in the spotlight as a teenager.