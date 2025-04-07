Reflecting on Blondie Drummer Clem Burke's Career and Net Worth After His Death Blondie drummer Clem Burke built a successful career as a drummer that allowed him to accumulate a respectable net worth By Allison DeGrushe Published April 7 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Clem Burke sadly passed away at the age of 70. The legendary drummer of Blondie died following a private battle with cancer, as confirmed by the band in a statement on their official Facebook page.

Article continues below advertisement

As we process this devastating loss, many fans are reflecting on Clem Burke's remarkable life and legacy. One common question that arises is: What was his net worth? Here's what you need to know about the musician's wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Clem Burke's net worth?

Although he was never one to seek the spotlight, a few sources reported that Clem Burke built a successful career that allowed him to accumulate a respectable net worth. And so, at the time of his death, Clem Burke was worth an estimated $3 million.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of Clem Burke's wealth came from his iconic music career. The drummer joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after the band's formation, and stayed with them throughout his illustrious career. Together, the fan-favorite group sold millions of records, and their extensive touring and performances played a key role in the financial success of each band member.

Article continues below advertisement

Clem Burke Drummer Net worth: $3 million Clem Burke was a renowned musician, widely recognized as the drummer for the iconic rock band Blondie. In addition to his work with Blondie, Clem drummed for a variety of other artists, including Bob Dylan, The Ramones, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Bob Geldof, The Romantics, and The Go-Go's. Birthdate: Nov. 24, 1954 Birthplace: Bayonne, N.J. Date of death: April 7, 2025 Birth Name: Clement Anthony Bozewski Marriages: Ellen Burke ​(m. 2002)

In addition to his work with Blondie, Clem Burke played as a session drummer for a range of high-profile artists, including Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, The Fleshtones, Iggy Pop, Dramarama, The Go-Go's, Bob Geldof, the Eurythmics, and many others.

Article continues below advertisement

He also had a brief but memorable stint with The Ramones in 1987, performing under the stage name "Elvis Ramone." Though his time with the punk rock band was short — he was let go after just two performances — Clem showcased his ability to transcend limits with his diverse musical talent. Additionally, from 1990 to 2004, Clem was the regular drummer for The Romantics, a role that no doubt contributed to his earnings.

Clem Burke was called "the heartbeat of Blondie."

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Blondie honored Clem Burke by referring to him as "the heartbeat of Blondie." The popular rock band added, "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."

Article continues below advertisement

Clem Burke, what a drummer, what a huge loss. pic.twitter.com/zVECwHFULm — John Wilson (@JohnWilson14) April 7, 2025

The emotional statement went on to say, "Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."