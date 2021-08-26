You Won't Believe What Happens to Nick Brewer in 'Clickbait' (SPOILERS)

Netflix' s latest addictive series is Clickbait , an eight-part thriller about the kidnapping of Nick Brewer ( Adrian Grenier ). After the family man and respected physical therapist mysteriously disappears, his wife, Sophie Brewer (Betty Gabriel) his sister, Pia Brewer (Zoe Kazan), and, eventually, his son, Kai Brewer (Jaylin Fletcher) begin to investigate what happened along with a detective, Roshan Amiri (Phoenix Raei).

As the show progresses, Nick's loved ones search for answers about whether the message on the sign is true. The first season concludes with a major twist, and Nick's fate is confirmed.

While they don't know where he is being kept, they later get some insight into his kidnapping when a clickbait video goes viral. In the ransom clip, it's clear that Nick has been beaten, and he's holding up a sign that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die."

Who killed Nick Brewer in 'Clickbait'?

Though viewers are led to believe throughout most of the series that Nick is not the good guy that he portrayed himself to be, Clickbait ends with a few shocking revelations. In the second episode, "The Detective," Roshan Amiri finds Nick's dead body. The rest of the season focuses on finding out who kidnapped him, and who killed him. These prove to be wildly different stories.

Nick did not actually cheat on Sophie, though investigators found his online dating profile. He was never actually involved in a virtual relationship with Sarah Burton (Taylor Ferguson), the woman who had completed suicide. However, Sarah's brother, Simon Burton (Daniel Henshall), had seen pictures of Nick from her dating app. After she died, Simon and his friend kidnapped Nick, posted the viral video, and then beat the married father of two up to teach him a lesson.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Sarah's brother and his friend weren't the ones who killed Nick. The dating profile included images of Nick, but he was not actually the person behind the messages. His administrative assistant, Dawn Gleed (Becca Lish) had been catfishing women with Nick's photos because she had been feeling lonely in her own marriage to Ed Gleed (Wally Dunn).

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement